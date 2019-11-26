NCAA denies waiver for Husker hoops' Stevenson

The question of whether Shamiel Stevenson would play basketball this season for Nebraska has been answered.

The NCAA denied Stevenson's waiver for immediate eligibility, the Huskers announced Tuesday. He will sit out the rest of this season and have two seasons of eligibility remaining starting with the 2020-21 season.

According to Nebraska, the NCAA twice denied Stevenson waivers. After an initial waiver request was denied, NU filed a request for "reconsideration" of the waiver, which was also denied. Then, on Monday, Stevenson and Nebraska staff were part of a telephonic appeal hearing, and that appeal was also denied.

"I am disappointed and hurting for Shamiel,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release. "We believed we presented a strong case on his behalf. We appreciate all the hard work that Jo Potuto and our compliance staff put into advocating for Shamiel."

A 6-foot-6, 245-pound guard-forward from Toronto, Stevenson originally joined Nebraska in May after transferring from Nevada.