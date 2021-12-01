NC State outlasts Nebraska in wild 4OT ACC/Big Ten Challenge game

Nebraska's hopes of an important road win were put on hold multiple times Wednesday night.

The Huskers will have to wait longer.

North Carolina State outlasted the Husker men's basketball team 104-100 in four overtimes in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Nebraska had a 14-point lead with 9:51 left in the second half before NC State rallied behind Dereon Seabron to tie the game on a free throw with five seconds to go.

There was a fracas after a NC State three-pointer late in the second half that saw Nebraska players Lat Mayen, Eduardo Andre and Oleg Kojenets ejected, along with the Wolfpack's Cam Hays.

More than an hour later the teams were still playing.

Seabron hit a pair of free throws with six seconds left in the first overtime. After Alonzo Verge had scored with 18 seconds to play to give NU a 74-72 lead.

Nebraska led 85-80 in the second overtime before Seabron scored four points in a 6-0 NC State run to give the Wolfpack an 86-85 lead. After Seaborn's layup with four seconds left, Nebraska's Bryce McGowens was fouled with 2.5 seconds to play. He hit the first free throw to tie the game, and saw the second rattle in and out to send the game to a third overtime.