Max Murrell picked up another power conference basketball offer Monday, and this one came from close to home.
The 2020 Millard North forward announced on Twitter that Nebraska has extended him an offer as his explosive summer recruitment continues to roll.
Grateful to have received an offer from the University of Nebraska pic.twitter.com/90FDefO244— Max Murrell (@maxmurrell123) July 15, 2019
A 6-foot-9, 195-pound forward, Murrell had picked up seven high major offers just this spring and summer before the Huskers offered after the just-completed evaluation weekend.
Murrell holds offers from Creighton, Iowa, Kansas State, Minnesota, TCU, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin, along with a host of offers from mid-major programs.
He averaged 11.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game last season for the Mustangs as they went 16-8, and has parlayed a strong summer on the AAU circuit into multiple offers.
And, he is the third Millard North player to receive a Nebraska offer. Hunter Sallis, a 2021 guard, held an offer from the previous NU staff that was reaffirmed once Fred Hoiberg took over. Jasen Green, a 2022 forward, received a Husker offer this spring.