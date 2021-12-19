More offensive futility as struggling Huskers drop fifth straight game

At least Nebraska’s effort appeared to be better, though part of that may have been Kansas State’s own ineptitude on the offensive end keeping things close.

Nebraska started 5-for-10 from three-point range while building a 25-15 lead. The Huskers then missed their final 18 shots in a row from beyond the arc as one of the nation’s worst three-point shooting teams kept right on firing them up. NU was 0-for-11 from long range in the second half, and by the end of the night had fallen to 353rd of 358 Division I teams nationally in three-point shooting percentage.

Kansas State (7-3), not exactly a juggernaut, came in with losses to the best three teams on its schedule. And the Wildcats, like the rest of Nebraska’s recent opponents, just hung around long enough for NU to start making things hard on itself.

"When we got out of rhythm and they went on a run on us, our possessions weren't as crisp," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. "Effort was there, there's no doubt about it. We competed, but we just did not continue on with what made us successful early in both halves.