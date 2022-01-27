More of the same — from both sides — as Nebraska cold spell sends Wisconsin to men's hoops win

The names change, but the pattern stays the same.

Nebraska keeps things interesting against Wisconsin for a half. The Badgers open things up after halftime. Wisconsin cruises to a win.

It happened against Thursday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena, as the Huskers missed 12 of their first 13 shots to open the second half and the No. 11-ranked Badgers extended an eight-point advantage to 18 before getting out of Lincoln with a 73-65 win.

As a little extra jab, Badger point guard and former Bellevue West standout Chucky Hepburn came up with back-to-back steals as NU was trying to rally in the final five minutes to keep the Huskers at arm's length.

After NU missed a three-pointer that would have cut its deficit to six, Hepburn's back-to-back defensive plays took the advantage back to 13 as Nebraska fell to 6-14 and 0-9 in the Big Ten.

Playing for the first time in 10 days after a spate of positive COVID-19 tests forced a pair of game cancellations, Nebraska actually connected on its first five shots from the field in the game's first four minutes.

All that got NU was an 11-10 lead as Hepburn and Brad Davison took turns canning three-pointers to help Wisconsin keep pace as the nation's fifth-leading scorer, Johnny Davis, struggled to get untracked.

"I feel like they got a lot of their three-point shots off offensive rebounds," NU guard Bryce McGowens said. "So, we cut down offensive rebounds, a lot of those wide-open three-point opportunities wouldn't happen. So we've got to do a better job rebounding defensively."

Davis, averaging 22 points per game, sat for the final five minutes of the first half with two fouls and zero points.

And Wisconsin (16-3, 7-2 Big Ten) went into the locker room with a 38-31 lead after hitting nine threes, grabbing nine offensive rebounds, and watching Nebraska's offense wilt again with the game in the balance.

Over the final 9:43 of the first half and the first 8:17 of the second half — exactly 18 minutes, or, nearly half a game — Nebraska went 4-for-28 from the floor and was outscored 35-16.

"We can't be static," McGowens said. "When we move the ball, great things happen. We've just got to play team ball.

"We've just got to come in every day and want to change it. We’ve just got to bring it. Everybody’s got to be locked in, from stretching, to three-man weave, five-man weave, we’ve just got to be locked in the whole practice, everybody buying in, and then hopefully we get some success out of that."

By the time NU pulled out of its offensive spiral, it trailed by 18.

"Again, just trust. The execution that we had was excellent early in the game. Late in the game, it was good," Hoiberg said. "But when you have a stretch like we did, it's tough to win."

Davison scored 21 points to pace Wisconsin while Hepburn and Davis each scored 13. Over his last five games against Nebraska, Davison is 23-for-39 (59%) from three-point range.

McGowens led NU (6-14, 0-9) with 23 points on 7-for-14 shooting. Alonzo Verge and Lat Mayen each scored 11.

For Mayen, the 11 points marked a season-high and his first time scoring in double figures this season.

"He hit a couple big ones. He's playing with a lot more confidence right now, and it's good to see," Hoiberg said. "He's an important part. We need him with his size at that four spot."

Nebraska has lost seven straight games, and 12 of its last 13. The Huskers host Rutgers on Saturday.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.