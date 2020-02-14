Moral victories or no, Husker hoops still preparing with strong finish in mind

Moral victories are just that — they don't count for much of anything in the actual win-loss columns of your favorite basketball team.
But Nebraska continues to find the positives, even those that came from a heartbreaking loss at Maryland earlier this week.
The Huskers hope those moral victories eventually give them the ammunition to end their losing streak.
"There's disappointment any time you lose," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said Friday. "You hate to keep saying moral victories, but if we continue to play that way, that's all I can ask of our guys right now."
Nebraska will try to end a slide that has reached nine games against Wisconsin on Saturday. Tip is set for 1:15 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
For a team mired in such a long losing streak, the Huskers haven't let it wear on them, at least outwardly. The mood was light at Friday's practice, as it has been much of the year.
As players were getting shots up at the end of the workout, freshman Yvan Ouedraogo, fresh off not starting for the first time in his young career, sat with Hoiberg on the sideline and appeared to be locked in to studying film as Hoiberg gave him pointers. That came after Hoiberg, who took a one-day recruiting trip to New York on Thursday night, fed Cam Mack passes as the point guard shot three-pointers. Jervay Green knocked down a 30-footer as he left the court, and celebrated into the tunnel heading back to NU's locker room.
It looked like a team not weighed down by the pressure of mounting losses, or suffering any lingering effects from the two-point loss to the Terrapins.
"I think it’s probably just respect for our own self," said senior guard Haanif Cheatham, who scored 20 points against Maryland while playing on a bruised calf. "I think it shows character — even though the season’s not going our way, you can’t bow down, you can’t just give up. It’s respect for ourselves, just going out there and continuing to fight."
You have free articles remaining.
NU also looked like a team that knows it can compete with Saturday's opponent.
Wisconsin hit a program-record 18 three-pointers in the first matchup between the teams in Madison, and still led by just one at halftime and by five with about 7½ minutes left before putting the game away with a late run.
None of those things mean Nebraska will win Saturday, of course, but the Huskers seem far from shutting things down for the season.
"We’re playing for a lot of things. We’re playing for pride, we’re playing to build habits for the future, we’re playing for our fans," Hoiberg said. "These guys are going to continue to go out there and battle. I know that. That’s what I’ve seen for the most part."
Notes
* Junior guard Dachon Burke practiced for the first time Friday since coming down with the flu before NU left for Maryland. Hoiberg said the team would monitor Burke through Friday and into Saturday to see how he responded to the workout, and would make a determination on his playing status as the game got closer.
* One player who will stay in the starting lineup is freshman Kevin Cross. Cross started over Ouedraogo against Maryland for the first time this season and hit a big three late in the game during NU's rally. Ouedraogo was 3-for-3 from the field for seven points off the bench.
* Saturday is Nebraska's annual Legends game, with more than 50 former Huskers expected to be in attendance. A reception for the group is set for after the game.
Hoiberg estimated five men that either played or were managers for his grandfather, former Husker coach Jerry Bush, would be in attendance.
"I'm excited to see some of the players that played for my grandfather (Jerry Bush) and hear some of the stories they have about him," Hoiberg said.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.