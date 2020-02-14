Moral victories or no, Husker hoops still preparing with strong finish in mind

It looked like a team not weighed down by the pressure of mounting losses, or suffering any lingering effects from the two-point loss to the Terrapins.

"I think it’s probably just respect for our own self," said senior guard Haanif Cheatham, who scored 20 points against Maryland while playing on a bruised calf. "I think it shows character — even though the season’s not going our way, you can’t bow down, you can’t just give up. It’s respect for ourselves, just going out there and continuing to fight."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NU also looked like a team that knows it can compete with Saturday's opponent.

Wisconsin hit a program-record 18 three-pointers in the first matchup between the teams in Madison, and still led by just one at halftime and by five with about 7½ minutes left before putting the game away with a late run.

None of those things mean Nebraska will win Saturday, of course, but the Huskers seem far from shutting things down for the season.

"We’re playing for a lot of things. We’re playing for pride, we’re playing to build habits for the future, we’re playing for our fans," Hoiberg said. "These guys are going to continue to go out there and battle. I know that. That’s what I’ve seen for the most part."

Notes