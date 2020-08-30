Moos says he's willing to host pods should NCAA basketball go that route with schedule

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the will-they-or-won't-they discourse swirls over just if or when the Big Ten will play football at some point in the coming months, the league's basketball teams have moved to in-school workouts still awaiting their own green flag to get going.

While it remains to be seen just what Nebraska's — or any other school's hoops schedule — will pan out, NU athletic director Bill Moos recently perhaps offered some insight.

"How the basketball is going to look, I don't know," Moos recently told the Journal Star. "It will be conference-only, I'm sure of it."

Nothing has been decided yet, of course. But Moos' prognostication lines up with what many in the sport had expected for weeks as the COVID-19 pandemic threw college sports and their schedules into disarray. Moos also said the season might not start until Jan. 1, which would also square with many prognostications.

Notice Moos didn't say anything about not playing a season. Optimism for some type of basketball being played has remained relatively high, despite football falling into disarray as each conference makes its own decisions.

Even the man in charge of basketball at the NCAA level, vice president Dan Gavitt, has said a season will happen one way or another.