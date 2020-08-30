Moos says he's willing to host pods should NCAA basketball go that route with schedule

As the will-they-or-won't-they discourse swirls over just if or when the Big Ten will play football at some point in the coming months, the league's basketball teams have moved to in-school workouts still awaiting their own green flag to get going.
While it remains to be seen just what Nebraska's — or any other school's hoops schedule — will pan out, NU athletic director Bill Moos recently perhaps offered some insight.
"How the basketball is going to look, I don't know," Moos recently told the Journal Star. "It will be conference-only, I'm sure of it."
Nothing has been decided yet, of course. But Moos' prognostication lines up with what many in the sport had expected for weeks as the COVID-19 pandemic threw college sports and their schedules into disarray. Moos also said the season might not start until Jan. 1, which would also square with many prognostications.
Notice Moos didn't say anything about not playing a season. Optimism for some type of basketball being played has remained relatively high, despite football falling into disarray as each conference makes its own decisions.
Even the man in charge of basketball at the NCAA level, vice president Dan Gavitt, has said a season will happen one way or another.
"(I) remain very confident that we’re going to have a college basketball season, albeit different, and maybe altered as necessary by the virus," Gavitt said earlier this month. "Then leading into March Madness, very confident that’s going to happen."
A report from CBS Sports that emerged late last week supported Gavitt's assertion, and also gave hope to an earlier start date than even Moos had hoped for.
The report said the NCAA is considering four potential start dates for the season: Sept. 29 and Nov. 10, which is the current start date for practices and games in a normal season; Oct. 9 and Nov. 20; Oct. 14 and Nov. 25; and Oct. 24 and Dec. 4.
While it seems unlikely that the college hoops season will start as originally scheduled, the other dates provide a path to have a somewhat normal-looking season.
The third option — starting practice on Oct. 14 with games starting Nov. 25 — would be of particular interest to Nebraska and many other schools.
Currently, Nebraska's final day of in-person classes for the fall semester is scheduled for Nov. 25, which is the day before Thanksgiving.
"During the months of late November and into December, when most of our schools are going to be in virtual learning environments and/or in traditional exams during the holiday break, that is potentially an opportunity to create regionalized and very controlled environments in bubble-like scenarios for nonconference or conference games," Gavitt said. "I know some conferences have made decisions on waiting until January, and we’re respectful of those decisions. But we need to take advantage of opportunities as well."
And if it does indeed work out that college basketball goes to a bubble system starting in November, put Nebraska on the list of schools willing to host teams for a few days of games.
"I'll host anything I can," Moos said when asked if he would be willing to host a pod in Lincoln. "Lincoln, Nebraska, is one of the safest places in the country, and I've been pointing that out for a long time. We've got a great facility. How many people we could have in there, I don't know."
With the lost revenue from football games — both for the university and the city's businesses — hosting a pod could conceivably be a boon to local hotels and restaurants should a few traveling parties of men's and women's basketball teams make their way to Lincoln.
"But we haven’t got down the road on that yet, and we need to," Moos said. "I mean, here we are. We’ve got our guys on campus, both men’s and women’s basketball are here."
As always, stay tuned is probably the best advice for such matters. But count Moos among those willing to make a pod system work in college hoops.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
