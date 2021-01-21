Moos on radio: Husker men's hoops could return from COVID-19 pause by end of week

The Nebraska men's basketball team remains on a pause because of COVID-19 issues, but Husker athletic director Bill Moos is hopeful the team can return to practice in some form by the end of the week.
"The problem with men's basketball is we were so clean, there were no antibodies within the program," Moos said Thursday during his monthly appearance on the "Sports Nightly" radio program. "I like to use the term 'a bucket of kindling' fearing a match hitting it. That's just exactly what happened."
Of the 30 people involved in the program — players, coaches and staff — half of them are in isolation, he said.
"We're just monitoring it and hopefully when we do come back, we will have had the virus in a lot of our people and can come back strong and finish the season in a positive manner," he said.
Nebraska (4-8, 0-5 Big Ten) last played Jan. 10, a home loss to Indiana. The Huskers have had four games postponed since then. The earliest they could return to action would be Jan. 30, a home game against Penn State.
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg announced Sunday he tested positive for COVID-19. In that regard, Moos is mindful of Hoiberg's past heart issues that date to his NBA playing days.
"He had a rough couple days dealing with the virus, but seemed like in our conversations that he's getting stronger and better," Moos said.
The athletic director added that Nebraska is being careful with assistant coach Doc Sadler, who so far has tested negative.
In the sport of basketball, Moos noted, participants are in a confined space "pushing and shoving and sweating on each other."
"I mean, it's a petri dish," he said. "We are not alone in the Big Ten or around the country."
He said it's fortunate that Nebraska will be able to reschedule some of the games.
Nebraska had only one football game postponed in 2020, because of issues in Wisconsin's program.
"Football worked out very, very well here because they were confined to North and West stadium," Moos said. "Nobody else could cross those boundaries."
He noted Nebraska has multiple sports that train at the Devaney Sports Center, which makes the situation more challenging.
Other nuggets from Moos:
* He said he thinks it's possible fans could be in the stands for various spring sports, but indicated it probably won't happen to a significant extent until the fall semester. He said he takes it week by week. There's not enough comfort level at this point, he said.
He's pushing for some attendance at the spring game. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will have a large say, larger than the Big Ten, he says.
"Our fans are hungry and thirsty for Husker football."
* He said Nebraska women's basketball coach Amy Williams is doing "a fabulous job" with a roster limited to seven or eight players due to injury. The Huskers are 7-5 overall and 5-4 in the Big Ten. Moos is hopeful for a strong finish that would produce a favorable NCAA Tournament seed.
* Husker volleyball coach John Cook "has an exceptional team," Moos said. He pointed out that 15 of the team's matches will be on TV between BTN and NET.
"It's a big, big deal in the state of Nebraska, as well it should be."
Nebraska opens the season Friday at Indiana.
* Moos thinks the Husker football team winning two of its final three games provided "a little bit of momentum" for the program. In finishing 3-5, NU arguably played its best game in its final game, he said in reference to a 28-21 win Dec. 19 in Piscataway, New Jersey.
He went so far as to note how well true freshman Turner Corcoran played in his starting debut at left tackle.
* As for Nebraska opting to skip the bowl season, Moos said, "In a normal year, I would've put my foot down that we were going to play. But this was a unique year with how long our guys were on campus. There were six other schools in the Big Ten that opted not to play in a bowl game, some significant, large brands like ourselves."
Moos said a "good many" Nebraska players did want to play in the bowl, a fact that's been noted by Husker head coach Scott Frost.
"In the future, we're going to play in those (bowls)," Moos said. "We are Nebraska. We need to be in bowl games, and we will do that."
He added, "I'm confident that going into Scott's fourth year that it's certainly an opportunity — with a very difficult schedule, I remind you — to be bowl eligible and start getting back into the habit of playing in the postseason."
* Moos expressed a level of discomfort with the NCAA transfer portal, saying "a commitment is a commitment." But there's a trend in college athletics toward "free agency," he said. In the current climate, coaches must continue to recruit players even after they're on campus. He also notes NU has benefited from the portal by bringing in outstanding talent.
* He said NCAA legislative action that would allow student-athletes a one-time free transfer has been tabled to "maybe as late as next fall." Same goes for legislative action that would allow student-athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness.
* He said all furloughed employees have returned to work and 10% salary reductions have been removed. He added that about 20% of his staffers are still working from home.