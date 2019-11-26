Mistakes early, lack of defensive stops late doom Nebraska in loss to George Mason

George Mason led for 36 minutes of game time and answered every Nebraska charge in the second half before pulling away for an 85-66 win Tuesday in the semifinals of the Cayman Islands Classic.

Nebraska, which trailed by 15 early in the second half, got within eight on Cam Mack's three-pointer with 6:06 left, but made just one field goal the rest of the way in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Huskers were outrebounded 49-26, and didn't pull down their first rebound until the 13:39 mark of the first half. NU led only twice — at 3-2 and 16-14. George Mason led for almost all of the game's final 30 minutes.

“We got off to a poor start, obviously didn’t handle their pressure very well and turnovers early led to easy baskets,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said during his postgame interview on the Husker Sports Network. “I thought we had a really good stretch where we fought back and brought it even, and unfortunately allowed them to finish off the half on a big run.”

Still, NU was able to hang around. A Thorir Thorbjarnarson layup with 11:13 left in regulation pulled the Huskers within six before George Mason answered with back-to-back three-pointers. Later, a Mack layup with 7:49 to go got the Huskers within 67-60. That was as close as NU got the rest of the way.