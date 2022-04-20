 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minneapolis will get its turn to host future Big Ten basketball tournaments

  • Updated
  • 0
Pistons Timberwolves Basketball

Few people are outside Target Center, site of an NBA basketball game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Detroit Pistons, on Dec. 23, 2021.

 Associated Press file photo

The Big Ten will soon be taking its championship footprint to the Twin Cities.

The conference announced Wednesday that the 2024 Big Ten men's basketball tournament will be played at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The 2023 and '24 women's basketball tournaments also will be played at the Target Center, which is home to the NBA's Timberwolves.

Minneapolis will mark the fifth different city to host the men's hoops event, joining Washington D.C. (2017), New York City (2018), Chicago and Indianapolis. The 2023 tournament will take place in Chicago.

The Big Ten also announced that the 2022, '23 and '24 conference football championship games will be in Indianapolis. Lucas Oil Stadium has been the host to the game since its inception in 2011.

The Big Ten women's tournament will be leaving Indianapolis for the first time since 2015 when the tourney took place in the Chicago area.

 

