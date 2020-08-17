Mid-September announcement expected on start date for Division I basketball

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The de facto man in charge of NCAA Division I men's basketball said Monday that a decision on when to start the 2020-21 season will likely come in mid-September.

"By mid-September, we will provide direction about whether the season and practice start on time or a short-term delay is necessitated by the ongoing pandemic," NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said in a statement.

Gavitt, in several interviews last week, remained positive that a college season and NCAA Tournament could be pulled off in some way.

After the Big Ten and Pac 12 last week announced the postponement of the fall sports season, and the Big Ten in particular slogged its way through an awkward announcement, Gavitt projected an air of confidence.

"We remain very confident that we’re going to have a college basketball season, albeit different, and maybe altered as necessary by the virus. Then leading into March Madness, very confident that’s going to happen," Gavitt said last week.