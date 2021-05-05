McPherson, newest NU hoops member, 'knows what it takes to win,' Hoiberg says

Two days after announcing his commitment, Quaran McPherson officially became a member of the Nebraska men's basketball team's 2021 recruiting class.

The Huskers announced the 6-foot-4, 180-pound McPherson's signing Wednesday.

"Quaran gives us a combo guard with size and toughness. He's a physical guard who can score at all three levels and has a good understanding of the game," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release. "The thing that stands out about Quaran is that he loves to compete, and he's been around successful programs, so he knows what it takes to win."

McPherson averaged about 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game at Link year School in Branson, Missouri, helping his post-graduate team go 26-4 and finish runner-up at the 2021 Post Grad Nationals.

Before coming to Branson, McPherson played his senior season of high school ball for Woodstock (Connecticut) Academy where he averaged 14.6 points, seven rebounds, three assists and 1.2 steals per game on a roster that sent 10 players to Division I programs.