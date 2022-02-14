McGowens earns third straight Big Ten freshman hoops honor

Nebraska basketball's Bryce McGowens was named the Big Ten freshman of the week for the third consecutive week on Monday.
McGowens averaged 13.5 points and four rebounds per game over two games last week as the Huskers picked up their first conference win over Minnesota before losing to Iowa on Sunday.
Against the Gophers, McGowens had 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting, and added four rebounds. The 6-foot-7 guard scored 11 points and grabbed four more rebounds against Iowa.
McGowens has been named the league's freshman of the week six times this season, becoming the eighth player with at least six honors in a season since the weekly award began in the 2010-11 season.
McGowens leads the Big Ten's freshman in scoring at 16.5 points per game, and is second in rebounding at 5.3 boards per game.
Nebraska hosts Maryland on Friday night.
Photos: Huskers search for first Big Ten win of season against Minnesota
Nebraska’s Trey McGowens (2) gets out on a breakaway against Minnesota on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg talks to his team during a game against Minnesota on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Alonzo Verge goes to the basket against Minnesota’s Luke Loewe on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Alonzo Verge comes back to the bench during the Huskers' game against Minnesotaon Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg (right) watches as C.J. Wilcher (0) drives to the hoop against Minnesota on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Kobe Webster celebrates against Minnesota on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Trey McGowens (2) gets fouled by Minnesota’s Eylijah Stephens on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Eduardo Andre (35) looks to shoot against Minnesota on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Alonzo Verge (1) (right) celebrates against Minnesota on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s C.J. Wilcher (0) celebrates during a game against Minnesota on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s head coach Fred Hoiberg (right) reacts to a Husker turnover against Minnesota on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Lat Mayen (11) gets fouled by Minnesota’s Jamison Battle on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Trey McGowens (2) shoots a free throw against Minnesota on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Derrick Walker (13) (right) celebrates a Husker win against Minnesota on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens (left) attempts a layup against Minnesota on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens (5) was named the Big Ten freshman of the week for the third consecutive week on Monday.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Contact the writer at
cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!