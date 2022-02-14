McGowens earns third straight Big Ten freshman hoops honor

Nebraska basketball's Bryce McGowens was named the Big Ten freshman of the week for the third consecutive week on Monday.

McGowens averaged 13.5 points and four rebounds per game over two games last week as the Huskers picked up their first conference win over Minnesota before losing to Iowa on Sunday.

Against the Gophers, McGowens had 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting, and added four rebounds. The 6-foot-7 guard scored 11 points and grabbed four more rebounds against Iowa.

McGowens has been named the league's freshman of the week six times this season, becoming the eighth player with at least six honors in a season since the weekly award began in the 2010-11 season.

McGowens leads the Big Ten's freshman in scoring at 16.5 points per game, and is second in rebounding at 5.3 boards per game.

Nebraska hosts Maryland on Friday night.

