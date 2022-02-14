 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

McGowens earns third straight Big Ten freshman hoops honor

  • Updated
  • 0
Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 2.9

Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens (5) was named the Big Ten freshman of the week for the third consecutive week on Monday.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star

Nebraska basketball's Bryce McGowens was named the Big Ten freshman of the week for the third consecutive week on Monday.

McGowens averaged 13.5 points and four rebounds per game over two games last week as the Huskers picked up their first conference win over Minnesota before losing to Iowa on Sunday.

Against the Gophers, McGowens had 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting, and added four rebounds. The 6-foot-7 guard scored 11 points and grabbed four more rebounds against Iowa.

McGowens has been named the league's freshman of the week six times this season, becoming the eighth player with at least six honors in a season since the weekly award began in the 2010-11 season.

McGowens leads the Big Ten's freshman in scoring at 16.5 points per game, and is second in rebounding at 5.3 boards per game.

Nebraska hosts Maryland on Friday night.

'We panicked:' Nebraska basketball's turnovers, bad shots fuel Iowa's blowout win
In up and down season, Verge shines while powering NU offense in second half of Minnesota win

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

James Harden is traded to the Philadelphia 76ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News