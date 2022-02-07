McGowens earns second straight Big Ten freshman of the week nod

Another week, another award for Bryce McGowens.
Nebraska's freshman guard on Monday was named the Big Ten freshman of the week for the second consecutive week and the fifth time overall this season.
While the Huskers' season continues to trend down, McGowens has continued his rise. He scored 24 points and added six rebounds, three steals and an assist against Michigan last week, becoming the first freshman in school history with four consecutive 20-point games.
Against Northwestern, McGowens finished with 10 points, three rebounds and one assist.
McGowens and Michigan State's Max Christie each have five freshman of the week nods this season, meaning they've combined to win 10 of 13 freshman of the week awards thus far.
