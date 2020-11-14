McGowens signing a 'gigantic step' as Husker hoops builds its name in recruiting world

Nebraska's coaching staff held at least seven Zoom calls with McGowens, going over style of play and how the guard would fit into the Huskers' system.

The coaches put together a development plan on how they could improve his game and get him to the next level, and of course, they talked about what Nebraska had to offer as a university.

And they did it all knowing they couldn't even think about trying to stretch the truth.

"You can't deny the fact that we certainly had the ace in the hole, because no matter what we said, Bryce can fact-check it with Trey immediately," Abdelmassih said. "So there was no manipulating the facts like a lot of schools try and do. We were straight up from start to finish, and I think that's what really paid off."

It all led to 11 a.m. Friday, when McGowens announced he was committing to Nebraska and sent a jolt through the Husker fan base.

"This moment is so much bigger than today. This was a gigantic step towards doing something and building something that's sustainable," Abdelmassih said. "This isn't a one-hit wonder. We expect that this is the norm while we're here at Nebraska."