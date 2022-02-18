Maryland shoves Nebraska aside in second half of 16-point victory in PBA

Julian Reese might have done the Nebraska men's basketball team a favor.

When Maryland's freshman forward shoved NU's Bryce McGowens midway through the second half Friday night, he drew the ire of the fans remaining in Pinnacle Bank Arena for the next few minutes.

That at least momentarily took the attention off Nebraska's performance.

Maryland (12-14, 4-11 Big Ten), on a five-game losing string and owner of three Big Ten wins in 14 tries coming in, had little trouble putting Nebraska way in the second half in what turned into an easy 90-74 win on a late night in Lincoln.

A matchup that represented perhaps Nebraska's best chance to win a game before the end of the regular season looked like so many of the Huskers' losses over the final 20 minutes.

Nebraska led for the game's first 10 minutes. Then the shots first stopped going in, then got progressively lower in quality.

The Huskers made one field goal in a nine-minute stretch spanning the first and second halves. A two-point halftime deficit was 11 points three minutes into the second half.

At one point during Maryland's deciding run, a lazy Husker pass that turned into a highlight-reel Terrapin dunk drew a loud "Oh my God!" from a Nebraska fan that was easily heard in the quiet arena.

Nebraska got within seven, then gave up a 14-2 run that included Donta Scott's windmill jam to push the advantage to 19 — more than enough to drop the Huskers to 7-19 overall and 1-14 in the Big Ten.

Check back for updates to this story and photos from the game.

