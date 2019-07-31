Cam Mack's debut for the Nebraska men's basketball team will have to wait until this fall.
The juco transfer point guard announced on Twitter Tuesday evening he wouldn't be traveling with the team to Italy as he recovers from an undisclosed condition that landed him in the hospital for a couple of days.
Due to me being in the hospital for the last couple of days i will not be going italy but i will be supporting od i cant wait till school so we can get things rolling ✌️✈️— CAM OBAMA (@Camiscute2) July 31, 2019
It's a tough break for Mack, who found out just Monday that he had passed his final class at Salt Lake Community College to finally become academically eligible to play at Nebraska.
Mack was forced to watch from the sidelines as the Huskers went through their 10 practices leading up to their overseas trip. The team will fly to Italy on Saturday.
Mack figures to be a key player in Nebraska's plans for the upcoming season after averaging 19 points, 5.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game at SLCC, finishing his lone season of junior college ball as the No. 3-ranked junior college prospect in the nation.
Nebraska is scheduled to play four games in Italy as well as take in the country's sights. The team will fly back to Nebraska on Aug. 13. Division I teams can begin official practice for the 2019-20 season on Sept. 24.