Mack's go-ahead basket blocked, Husker comeback rally falls short in College Park

Nebraska had rallied from a 14-point deficit and had Cam Mack going downhill to the hoop with the game on the line.

But Maryland had Jalen Smith, and the Terrapins' 6-foot-10 sophomore star made one final play to thwart the Huskers' comeback attempt.

Smith, the NBA Draft Lottery prospect, came across the lane to block Mack's layup attempt in the dying seconds, and the No. 9 Terps held off NU 72-70 at the XFinity Center in College Park, Maryland.

Smith's foot may have been touching the baseline as he grabbed for the ball in the ensuing scrum, but the play wasn't reviewed and Smith hit a free throw on the other end for the final margin.

It was Nebraska's ninth consecutive loss, and the latest in a string of heart-breaking defeats on the road in a conference where road wins have been almost impossible to come by.

Following Tuesday's defeat, NU has lost road conference games by six points in overtime, five points, three points, and now two points.

"We've had some stretches where we're playing really well. So it's certainly something to build on, and hopefully we can get over the hump on one of these and get on a little run," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said during his postgame show on the Husker Sports Radio Network.