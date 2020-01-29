Lutz: Hoiberg's level head sets the tone as Huskers work to end losing skid

Bobby Lutz has been around the game of basketball long enough to know about its ups and downs.

In the game for more than 30 years as a coach, with 21 of those as a head coach, Lutz understands the struggles a team can go through from year to year, season to season, game to game.

And no one, Lutz said Wednesday, handles those ups and downs better than Fred Hoiberg.

Lutz, the special assistant to the head coach for Nebraska basketball, spoke about his boss's even-keeled demeanor on the Husker Sports Network.

With the Huskers in the midst of a six-game losing streak after Tuesday's loss to Michigan, that level-headed approach will be invaluable, Lutz said.

"The thing is, Coach is the best at it. Fred's the best I've been around. And I've been fortunate to be around some good coaches, and had my own teams," Lutz said. "And I'm not as good about losing as he is."

Lutz hasn't lost much, winning almost 400 games as a college head coach and reaching the postseason 22 times as a head coach or assistant. As a head coach, he took 14 of his 21 teams to the postseason from the NAIA level all the way up to NCAA Division I, including a stint at Charlotte when he took the 49ers to five NCAA Tournaments.