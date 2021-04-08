Loenser credits Hoiberg's understanding of 'balance' as he settles in with Huskers; Ouedraogo lands new team

The basketball part of it is appealing, sure. Nate Loenser is back in the game, coaching in the Big Ten, and working with a Nebraska roster hoping to make a breakthrough next season.

But the familiarity of the man he's working for, and with the city he'll now live in, mean just as much to the newest Nebraska men's basketball assistant coach as anything else.

"I’m a basketball coach, but I’m also a husband and a father as well. And that’s very important to me, the family aspect, and Fred (Hoiberg) understands it. He’s a family man as well, and he understands what it’s like to have the balance," Loenser said Thursday. "And that’s important for me personally, and to get the opportunity to work again with him, both of us our competitive nature is off the charts and we understand that.

"But at the end of the day too, our family is super-important, and he gets that and understands that. So when I can have that sort of balance, I know that I can be the most effective teacher I can be. So to get the opportunity to get to come and work for him again is just a blessing for us and our family."