Local connections to the NCAA men's and women's tournaments (and when you can watch them)

The Creighton men will be representing the state when the Big Dance begins this week in Indiana. But there's a lot of local representation in the men's and women's tournaments.

NCAA men's tournament

Creighton: The fifth-seeded Bluejays will play 12th-seeded UC Santa Barbara at 2:30 p.m. Friday. There are two Nebraskans on the roster — Shereef Mitchell (Omaha Burke) and walk-on Andrew Merfeld (Omaha Skutt).

Craig Smith, Utah State: Former Husker assistant coach under Tim Miles has Utah State in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year. The 11th-seeded Aggies will play sixth-seeded Texas Tech on Friday (12:45 p.m.).

Shiloh Robinson, Liberty: The Kearney graduate and sophomore forward is averaging 4.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. The 13th-seeded Flames will play fourth-seeded Oklahoma State on Friday (5:25 p.m.).

Jeriah Horne, Colorado: The former Husker and senior forward is the Buffaloes’ second-leading scorer at 11.4 points per game, and he leads the team in made threes (51). The fifth-seeded Buffaloes will play 12th-seeded Georgetown on Saturday (11:15 a.m.).