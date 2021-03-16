 Skip to main content
Local connections to the NCAA men's and women's tournaments (and when you can watch them)
  • Updated
P12 Colorado USC Basketball

Colorado's Jeriah Horne (41) celebrates after play during the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals Friday in Las Vegas. Horne, a former Husker, is one of the Buffaloes' leading scorers.

 JOHN LOCHER, The Associated Press

The Creighton men will be representing the state when the Big Dance begins this week in Indiana. But there's a lot of local representation in the men's and women's tournaments. 

NCAA men's tournament

Creighton: The fifth-seeded Bluejays will play 12th-seeded UC Santa Barbara at 2:30 p.m. Friday. There are two Nebraskans on the roster — Shereef Mitchell (Omaha Burke) and walk-on Andrew Merfeld (Omaha Skutt).

Craig Smith, Utah State: Former Husker assistant coach under Tim Miles has Utah State in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year. The 11th-seeded Aggies will play sixth-seeded Texas Tech on Friday (12:45 p.m.).

Shiloh Robinson, Liberty: The Kearney graduate and sophomore forward is averaging 4.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. The 13th-seeded Flames will play fourth-seeded Oklahoma State on Friday (5:25 p.m.).

Jeriah Horne, Colorado: The former Husker and senior forward is the Buffaloes’ second-leading scorer at 11.4 points per game, and he leads the team in made threes (51). The fifth-seeded Buffaloes will play 12th-seeded Georgetown on Saturday (11:15 a.m.).

Aguek Arop, San Diego State: The Omaha South graduate and junior forward has appeared in 20 games (seven starts) and is averaging 4.2 points per game. The sixth-seeded Aztecs will play 11th-seeded Syracuse on Friday (8:40 p.m.).

Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler, Wichita State: The Omaha Central graduate and junior forward has appeared in 17 games and is averaging 3.2 points per game. The Shockers will play Drake in an 11th-seeded play-in game Thursday (5:27 p.m.).

Donovan Williams, Oklahoma State: The Lincoln North Star graduate is in his first season with Oklahoma State, but had his season cut short by season-ending knee surgery. Oklahoma State, the fourth seed, will play 13th-seeded Liberty on Friday (5:25 p.m.).

Dana Altman, Oregon: The former Creighton coach and Wilber native led the seventh-seeded Ducks to the Pac-12 regular-season championship. They’ll play 11th-seeded VCU on Saturday (8:57 p.m.).

Lok Wur, Oregon: The former Papillion-La Vista South standout has appeared in 10 games for the Ducks.

Jim Molinari, Oklahoma: The Sooner assistant coach was an assistant at Nebraska under Tim Miles. The eighth-seeded Sooners will play ninth-seeded Missouri on Saturday (8:25 p.m.).

Porter Moser, Loyola Chicago: Former Creighton coach and player is in his 10th season as the Ramblers’ head coach. The eighth-seeded Ramblers will play ninth-seeded Georgia Tech on Friday (3 p.m.).

Steve Lutz, Purdue: Former Creighton assistant is in his fourth season with Boilermakers. The fourth-seeded Boilers will play 13th-seeded North Texas on Friday (6:25 p.m.).

NCAA women's tournament

Jeff Walz, Louisville: The former Husker assistant led the Cardinals to the ACC regular-season championship and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Cardinals will play Marist on Monday (7 p.m.).

Maddie Krull, South Dakota: The Millard South graduate is starting as a freshman and averaging 9.3 points per contest for the 11th-seeded Coyotes. They'll open against sixth-seeded Oregon on Monday (9 p.m.).

Regan Sankey, South Dakota: Lincoln East graduate has appeared in 19 games for the Coyotes.

Quinn Weidemann, Wyoming: The sophomore and Omaha Westside graduate is second on the team in scoring (11.0 ppg). The 14th-seeded Cowgirls, who won the Mountain West Conference Tournament, will play third-seeded UCLA on Monday (9 p.m.).

Michaela Jones, Washington State: The redshirt sophomore and Beatrice graduate has appeared in 15 games for the ninth-seeded Cougars, who will play eighth-seeded South Florida on Sunday (8:30 p.m.).

Lauren Rongisch, South Dakota State: The sophomore guard from Millard West has appeared in seven games for the ninth-seeded Jackrabbits, who will play eighth-seeded Syracuse on Sunday (4:30 p.m.). 

Leigha Brown, Michigan: The junior forward and former Husker is second on the team in scoring at 16.9 points per contest. Sixth-seeded Michigan will play 11th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday (2 p.m.).

Callie Bourne, Idaho State: The sister of current Husker Isabelle Bourne is averaging 10 points per game for the 13th-seeded Tigers, who will play fourth-seeded Kentucky on Sunday (1 p.m.).

