Lincoln East grad Griesel heading home to play for Husker hoops

Sam Griesel is coming home.

The former Lincoln East standout, who became one of the top players in the Summit League during his four years at North Dakota State, announced Sunday he was transferring to play for Fred Hoiberg and the Nebraska men’s basketball team.

In the 6-foot-6, 220-pound Griesel, the Huskers add a player with the skills to play point guard as he did this season for the Bison.

NU also adds a home town scholarship player to a roster that has had precious little of that commodity in recent years. Griesel has one season of eligibility remaining.

Griesel averaged 14.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this season for North Dakota State, shooting 48% from the field and 38% from three-point range.

Griesel was NDSU’s second-leading scorer and rebounder, and led the team in assists while finishing second on the team in steals. His 33.4 minutes per game led the team.

The Bison went 23-10 in 2021-22, falling to South Dakota State in the Summit League tournament championship.

As a senior at Lincoln East in 2017-18, Griesel was a first-team Super State pick after averaging 17.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while leading the Spartans to the Class A state tournament.

After initially signing with South Dakota and former Nebraska assistant coach Craig Smith, Griesel moved north after Smith took the Utah State job.

He made an immediate impact at NDSU, starting 22 games as a freshman and playing in 22 more games as a sophomore despite missing time with knee injuries in each of those season.

As a junior in 2020-21, Griesel moved to the point guard spot and earned second team all-Summit League honors.

Check back for updates to this story.

