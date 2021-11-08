'Lift Every Voice and Sing' will continue to be played at Husker basketball games, Hoiberg says

The Nebraska men's basketball team will continue to play the song "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before its games, Husker coach Fred Hoiberg said Monday, as a way to promote unity and inclusion in society.
The playing of the song, which has happened prior to Nebraska basketball games going back to the start of last season, was condemned last week by Gov. Pete Rickets and University of Nebraska regent Jim Pillen, a Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, as divisive.
"We've heard a lot of positive feedback, and obviously a lot of negative feedback on it. But I've really been proud of our team the last couple years for using their platform to address issues that have been going on in our country, and hopefully promote change," Hoiberg said Monday.
"For us, we feel sport can hopefully help be an example. We have players from all over the country, all over the world, that have to come together and play for each other, and be one, and come together. And obviously we need to be better in our country in that area."
Starting last season, the song has been played just prior to the "Star-Spangled Banner" at Nebraska basketball games. Going forward, Hoiberg said, the national anthem will be played first, the American flag will be allowed to clear the Pinnacle Bank Arena floor, and then "Lift Every Voice and Sing" will be played.
The playing of the song, often referred to as the Black national anthem, began last season when the National Association of Basketball encouraged schools to play it, along with "The Star-Spangled Banner" prior to games "as a show of unity and education."
Every Big Ten team that would normally be on the floor for the national anthem played the song last year, Hoiberg said. This year, Nebraska is one of four or five schools that will continue to play the song.
"There is only one national anthem for the United States: It’s the 'Star Spangled Banner,'" said Ricketts in a statement last week. "It’s a symbol of our national unity and it’s the only anthem for America that should be played before Husker games. If athletic programs are going to play other 'anthems' before games, what has historically been a moment of patriotic pride will become nothing more than a series of political gestures that will divide Nebraskans based on their identity rather than bringing us together."
The song was played prior to the national anthem before each of Nebraska's exhibition games, against Peru State and Colorado.
The Nebraska men's roster includes 10 Black players, as well as players from Japan, Lithuania, England, Australia and 10 U.S. states.
Check back for updates to this story.
