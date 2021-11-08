'Lift Every Voice and Sing' will continue to be played at Husker basketball games, Hoiberg says

The Nebraska men's basketball team will continue to play the song "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before its games, Husker coach Fred Hoiberg said Monday, as a way to promote unity and inclusion in society.

The playing of the song, which has happened prior to Nebraska basketball games going back to the start of last season, was condemned last week by Gov. Pete Rickets and University of Nebraska regent Jim Pillen, a Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, as divisive.

"We've heard a lot of positive feedback, and obviously a lot of negative feedback on it. But I've really been proud of our team the last couple years for using their platform to address issues that have been going on in our country, and hopefully promote change," Hoiberg said Monday.

"For us, we feel sport can hopefully help be an example. We have players from all over the country, all over the world, that have to come together and play for each other, and be one, and come together. And obviously we need to be better in our country in that area."

Starting last season, the song has been played just prior to the "Star-Spangled Banner" at Nebraska basketball games. Going forward, Hoiberg said, the national anthem will be played first, the American flag will be allowed to clear the Pinnacle Bank Arena floor, and then "Lift Every Voice and Sing" will be played.