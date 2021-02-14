'Let's just stick to us:' Husker men dig deep to stop losing streak after daunting drought in closing minutes

But it was Walker, the transfer from Tennessee who only became eligible midway through the season, who made the game's biggest plays.

First, he forced a turnover with :20 left — after Penn State (7-10, 4-9) had already corralled two offensive rebounds while nursing a 61-60 lead — that led to Allen's go-ahead basket in traffic on the other end.

Then, as the clock died, it was Walker who poked the ball loose as Penn State attacked the basket looking for the game-winner.

The ball fell to McGowens, who was able to run out the clock, and the celebration was on.

Allen sprinted from the court up a tunnel at the Bryce Jordan Center with his hand in the air. The NU bench exploded as the buzzer sounded.

And finally, the Huskers could exhale.

"Our guys have battled and fought and competed in everything we've asked them to do," Hoiberg said. "I'm really happy for them. Reality is, yeah — we're 1-9 in league, but our guys have never stopped caring."

The victory came in Nebraska's fifth game over the past nine days, with back-to-back contests against Maryland up next on Tuesday and Wednesday.