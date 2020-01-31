Led by 24-year-old Mike Watkins, Penn State brings grown men into matchup with still-learning Huskers

For a mostly young Nebraska basketball team working on finding its way through the rugged Big Ten, Saturday's matchup represents a lot of what the Huskers go up against most nights.
While there isn't any readily available evidence to back it up, it's hard to think there's going to be a bigger age gap in a college basketball game this season than the one between Nebraska freshman forward Yvan Ouedraogo and Penn State senior forward Mike Watkins.
Ouedraogo is 17, and doesn't turn 18 until March. Watkins is 24. Watkins is also a 6-foot-9, 257-pound shot-blocking menace who anchors Penn State's stingy defense.
And Watkins isn't even the Nittany Lions' best player. That distinction goes to Lamar Stevens, a 22-year-old, 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward.
In short, the Huskers will be facing some grown men Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tip is set for 6 p.m.
The daunting task in front of NU, which has seen its losing streak grow to six games, hasn't dampened the Huskers' enthusiasm when it comes to showing up to practice every day.
"Our guys continue to come in and prepare the right way," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said Friday. "And that’s all I can ask of them at this point is continue to come out here, continue to try and get better, grow in the areas where we need to try and be better, and hopefully apply that in a game."
The Huskers (7-14, 2-8 Big Ten) have applied their lessons for parts of games. But an offensive lull here, or a defensive lapse there, have had Nebraska scrambling to dig out of double-digit deficits in each of the past six contests.
Against Michigan the last time out, NU actually took a 52-50 lead with about 13 minutes left before the offense stopped working.
It's those kinds of lessons, already learned by players such as Stevens and Watkins, that have Penn State on track for its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2011. The Nittany Lions are 15-5, and still in the thick of a muddled Big Ten race, largely because they have players that have been through the battles.
Including two of their best.
"Lamar Stevens, he’s a load," Hoiberg said. "He’s a guy that can score as a facilitator on the break; he’s as explosive getting to the rim as anybody in our league; he’s got great strength and size; they iso him on the left side of the floor, and he’s got an array of moves, and can knock down the three-point shots."
"So yeah, he’s a guy you lose sleep over trying to figure out how you guard him."
Nebraska's oldest active players are guard Haanif Cheatham and forward Matej Kavas, both 23. Cheatham (6-5) is not 6-8. Or 6-9, for that matter. Kavas is 6-8 but hasn't played in Nebraska's past three games.
The task of guarding Stevens could likely fall on Cheatham and a host of others.
As for dealing with Watkins, Nebraska will have to buck some season-long trends.
With Watkins leading the way, Penn State is 17th in the country in blocked shot percentage, turning away more than 14 percent of its opponents' attempts. Nebraska, meanwhile, ranks 353rd out of 353 Division I teams in the percentage of its own shot attempts it has blocked at just more than 14 percent.
Thanks in large part to the blocked shots, Penn State ranks 13th in the country in two-point percentage defense. Nebraska ranks 246th in two-point shooting percentage.
"We’re facing a team that’s going to play, I think, as hard as any that we’ve played against to this point," Hoiberg said. "It’s a team that forces turnovers; they block shots. So we have to do a good job of taking care of the basketball."
