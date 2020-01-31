Led by 24-year-old Mike Watkins, Penn State brings grown men into matchup with still-learning Huskers

For a mostly young Nebraska basketball team working on finding its way through the rugged Big Ten, Saturday's matchup represents a lot of what the Huskers go up against most nights.

While there isn't any readily available evidence to back it up, it's hard to think there's going to be a bigger age gap in a college basketball game this season than the one between Nebraska freshman forward Yvan Ouedraogo and Penn State senior forward Mike Watkins.

Ouedraogo is 17, and doesn't turn 18 until March. Watkins is 24. Watkins is also a 6-foot-9, 257-pound shot-blocking menace who anchors Penn State's stingy defense.

And Watkins isn't even the Nittany Lions' best player. That distinction goes to Lamar Stevens, a 22-year-old, 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward.

In short, the Huskers will be facing some grown men Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tip is set for 6 p.m.

The daunting task in front of NU, which has seen its losing streak grow to six games, hasn't dampened the Huskers' enthusiasm when it comes to showing up to practice every day.