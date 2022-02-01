Late Michigan spurt closes out Huskers, but Hoiberg says game was lost earlier than that

Nebraska was close, again, in a building it has rarely been close in.

But a loss is a loss, and they all count the same. Even if the ways the Huskers are starting to lose get more frustrating by the day for the program and the embattled fan base that follows it.

The Huskers were tied with Michigan at 79 with 1 minute, 20 seconds left in the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor before the Wolverines scored the final six points of the game to escape with an 85-79 victory.

It marked just the third time in 11 trips to Michigan that Nebraska has stayed within single digits of the Wolverines.

The final spurt capped a 20-6 game-ending run by the Wolverines (11-8, 5-4), who improved to 11-0 all-time against NU on their home floor.

Nebraska is now 0-11 in the Big Ten and 6-16 overall. But there have been few games this season NU has looked better for longer stretches.

Especially considering the effort came against a Michigan team that pasted the Huskers 102-67 on Dec. 7, setting a Nebraska opponent record for points in Pinnacle Bank Arena while finishing one point shy of the largest opponent margin of victory.

The Huskers overcame foul trouble that began in the game's opening minute, building a first-half lead as large as 10 while 7-foot-1 Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson sat for the final 15 minutes of the first half with two fouls of his own.

Nebraska weathered a 24-4 Michigan run spanning the final minute of the first half and the first six minutes of the second half — including a 20-3 Wolverines burst out of the locker room — to put itself in position.

That Michigan run was keyed by Dickinson, who scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half, 12 coming in the first six minutes after halftime. He added eight rebounds as Michigan outrebounded Nebraska an astonishing 24-9 in the second half after the Big Ten’s worst rebounding team had battled the Wolverines to a draw on the boards in the first 20 minutes.

“We lost that game at the beginning of the second half,” coach Fred Hoiberg said. “We just did not have that same passion and energy that I thought we had the entire first 20 minutes.”

The Michigan run prompted a slew of substitutions by Hoiberg, and a lineup that didn’t leave the floor for the game’s final 12-plus minutes.

Kobe Webster and C.J. Wilcher both played the game’s final 15 minutes, 44 seconds after coming in for Alonzo Verge and Lat Mayen, respectively. Derrick Walker and Keisei Tominaga both entered with 12:33 to play, and neither left the floor until Walker fouled out with three seconds to go. Bryce McGowens played the entire second half.

That meant Trey McGowens sat for the final 12:33.

“The guys that I rolled with down the stretch, they got a little tired out there, digging (us) out of that hole,” Hoiberg said. “But that’s who I rolled with. It was who I thought was going to give us the best chance to win.”

After the Michigan run, Nebraska responded with a 23-6 spurt to take a 73-66 lead with 6:08 left on Tominaga's three-pointer on his first three-point attempt in four games.

But on the other end, Tominaga was whistled for a foul, and then a technical, after he appeared to block Dickinson cleanly before getting the whistle. Tominaga reacted by sprinting away from the play in frustration, prompting the technical foul.

Michigan made four straight free throws to cut the NU advantage to 73-70 and begin its game-closing run.

Still, Nebraska didn’t fold. With Michigan leading 79-75, the Huskers got a Bryce McGowens jumper and a pair of Wilcher free throws to tie the game.

But while Michigan made the plays to close it out, Nebraska committed a turnover, gave up an offensive rebound that led to a pair of free throws, and missed a three-pointer over the game’s final 80 seconds.

The loss overshadowed a bit of history for Bryce McGowens, who became the first freshman in Nebraska history with four consecutive 20-point games.

McGowens scored 24 points on 10-for-20 shooting to go with six rebounds, leading NU in both categories.

Walker was the only other Husker in double figures, finishing with 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting, but five other players scored either seven or eight points as Nebraska shot a Big Ten season-best 51% from the floor.

