Lack of practice time adds to frustrations for Husker hoops; Big Ten tourney moving to Indianapolis

You ever put mittens on a baby?

It’s hard, man. That little person is squirming all over the place, making involuntary movements, maybe crying. It takes care to get it right. You can get easily frustrated. You don’t get any practice at it other than having to do it under pressure.

Fred Hoiberg and the Nebraska men's basketball team are still trying to get that one mitten on, searching for a way to get the offense out of neutral after two flat performances coming out of its COVID-19 pause. The problem, just like the baby thing, is that the Huskers are largely only getting to work on things in real time, against real opponents, away from the controlled environment of practice.

Hoiberg, visibly frustrated after Nebraska's 79-61 Monday night loss to Minnesota, would like a couple of days to get his team back in the gym, behind closed doors, and iron out some of the wrinkles that appeared over the past few days.

Instead, after taking a Big Ten-mandated off day Tuesday, Nebraska's sole on-court prep for No. 21 Wisconsin will come hours before the game during the team's shootaround at Pinnacle Bank Arena.