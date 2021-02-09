Lack of practice time adds to frustrations for Husker hoops; Big Ten tourney moving to Indianapolis

You ever put mittens on a baby?
It’s hard, man. That little person is squirming all over the place, making involuntary movements, maybe crying. It takes care to get it right. You can get easily frustrated. You don’t get any practice at it other than having to do it under pressure.
Fred Hoiberg and the Nebraska men's basketball team are still trying to get that one mitten on, searching for a way to get the offense out of neutral after two flat performances coming out of its COVID-19 pause. The problem, just like the baby thing, is that the Huskers are largely only getting to work on things in real time, against real opponents, away from the controlled environment of practice.
Hoiberg, visibly frustrated after Nebraska's 79-61 Monday night loss to Minnesota, would like a couple of days to get his team back in the gym, behind closed doors, and iron out some of the wrinkles that appeared over the past few days.
Instead, after taking a Big Ten-mandated off day Tuesday, Nebraska's sole on-court prep for No. 21 Wisconsin will come hours before the game during the team's shootaround at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"I'd love to have two days. We're going to have to take an off day tomorrow, which is ridiculous, but it is what it is," Hoiberg said after Monday's game. "So we're going to have to prep for a top-20 team, (and) the prep will be in shootaround. It just puts you in a hell of a difficult position."
Nebraska (4-10, 0-7 Big Ten) wasn't exactly lighting the world on fire offensively before the shutdown. But after two games back, the Huskers have dipped to 287th out of 340 Division I teams in three-point field goal percentage, 291st in field goal percentage, and 314th in free throw percentage.
Those numbers are enough to rank ahead of one, five and four power conference teams, respectively.
Many of the issues, Hoiberg said, stem from Nebraska straying from the work it does in practice.
"We're just driving into a pile," Hoiberg said. "Every day in practice I do about five simple play drills where we drive it in, converge on the ball, reverse pivot, pass the ball with two hands, catch the ball with two hands, drive the next one, come to a jump stop, draw the defense, make the play.
"But we’re just driving that thing into a pile right now. And it’s beyond frustrating. Because when we move it, we’re pretty damn good. And when we trust it and the guys have that level of trust out there, we’re pretty damn good. We have to take care of the ball."
With a dramatically condensed schedule, Nebraska is likely to have at least one game per week the rest of the way for which its only on-court prep will come the day of the game. And often, NU will only get one practice before having to get on a plane or have a walk-through at home.
"It’s just something we’ve got to keep working on" Hoiberg said. "As far as simple plays, we’ve got to start figuring out that when we do it in practice, it’s got to carry over into games. Because we’re just trying to do too much out there when things aren’t there."
Big Ten tournament on the move: The Big Ten men's basketball tournament will move from Chicago to Indianapolis next month, the conference announced Tuesday.
The long-rumored move will allow the Big Ten to host both the men's and women's tournaments in the same city, centralizing the league's COVID-19 testing and medical protocols as well as accommodations for the teams in attendance.
Originally scheduled for the United Center in Chicago, the men's tournament will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, and will be played from March 10-14. The women's tournament is set for March 9-13 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Moving the tournament to Indianapolis also allows the Big Ten teams that qualify for the NCAA Tournament to stay in the city. The NCAA announced last month that the entire tournament would be played in Indianapolis and surrounding areas.
The Big Ten Tournament will be in Indianapolis again in 2022 before returning to Chicago in 2023.