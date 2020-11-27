Lack of post depth something to watch as Huskers try to rebound from first loss

It is far, far too early to discern any sort of meaningful trend with the Nebraska men's basketball team. But there is at least something to keep an eye on as the Huskers get set for game three on Saturday against North Dakota State.
After opening the season by hitting 7 of their 13 three-point attempts in the first half against McNeese State, the Huskers since have gone 12-for-52 from long range.
NU will likely be streaky shooting the three all season. There simply aren't enough knock-down marksmen in the program yet, though they're on the way in the likes of sit-out transfer Trevor Lakes, and incoming recruits Keisei Tominaga, Bryce McGowens and Wilhelm Breidenbach.
But the shooting numbers shed light on another area of concern, one coach Fred Hoiberg touched on after the Huskers went 9-for-41 from three-point range in a 69-66 loss to Nevada on Thursday.
Nebraska, despite the length it possesses at the guard and wing spots, is short on beef when it comes to having a post threat to take some pressure off the guys on the perimeter.
"We don't have a big post presence," Hoiberg said Thursday. "We just don't have that right now, especially with Derrick (Walker) not in the game. He's our best post-up guy on the inside."
Walker, at 6-foot-8, 232 pounds, is Nebraska's only true post player with college experience other than 6-9, 245-pound Yvan Ouedraogo. And Walker, a Tennessee transfer, is two games into serving a 16-game suspension handed down by the NCAA for a rules violation while he was playing for the Volunteers more than a year ago.
In limited action during his two seasons in Knoxville, Walker shot 60% from the field as a freshman and 53% as a sophomore.
And while Oueadraogo, an 18-year-old sophomore, made big strides as a raw freshman, he remains an unfinished product. Through two games, the Frenchman is 3-of-13 from the field and was limited to 15 minutes against Nevada because of foul trouble.
There will be nights when Nebraska's breakneck pace, its ability to create mismatches with a 6-9 point guard and a 6-9 stretch forward, and yes, its shooting, will simply be too much for the opponent to overcome. This version of the Huskers is far better outfitted to make things difficult for foes than last season's group.
NU showed that in spurts against Nevada, mostly in a 14-2 second-half run that gave the Huskers a 10-point lead.
Again, it's far too early for any sort of panic. Nebraska nearly won a game in which it shot 29% from the floor and struggled to maintain any momentum. It's not as if this is a team searching for answers.
But there will also be the games that are grinders — when the threes aren't dropping and the energy wanes a little and there's an eight-car pileup in the paint on every possession as opposing defenses pack things in.
"When we got that lead and had that 14-2 run, it was all about pace. We had great pace, we had great movement, and that ended up with great possessions," Hoiberg said. "When we don't have that, when we're stagnant, it generally ends up in a forced shot.
"And that's something we will learn from and be better at. Because we're going to have that happen to us again here in two days."
