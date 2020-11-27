Lack of post depth something to watch as Huskers try to rebound from first loss

In limited action during his two seasons in Knoxville, Walker shot 60% from the field as a freshman and 53% as a sophomore.

And while Oueadraogo, an 18-year-old sophomore, made big strides as a raw freshman, he remains an unfinished product. Through two games, the Frenchman is 3-of-13 from the field and was limited to 15 minutes against Nevada because of foul trouble.

There will be nights when Nebraska's breakneck pace, its ability to create mismatches with a 6-9 point guard and a 6-9 stretch forward, and yes, its shooting, will simply be too much for the opponent to overcome. This version of the Huskers is far better outfitted to make things difficult for foes than last season's group.

NU showed that in spurts against Nevada, mostly in a 14-2 second-half run that gave the Huskers a 10-point lead.

Again, it's far too early for any sort of panic. Nebraska nearly won a game in which it shot 29% from the floor and struggled to maintain any momentum. It's not as if this is a team searching for answers.

But there will also be the games that are grinders — when the threes aren't dropping and the energy wanes a little and there's an eight-car pileup in the paint on every possession as opposing defenses pack things in.