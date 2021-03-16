Kobe Webster to return for second season with Husker hoops

The Nebraska men's basketball team will return a key piece of its backcourt next season.
Kobe Webster will take advantage of the free year of eligibility given to winter sports athletes in light of the coronavirus pandemic and will play a second season in Lincoln. Webster announced the news Tuesday evening with a video on social media.
The decision could have major ramifications for Nebraska's prospects in 2021-22 after Webster played his best basketball at the end of this season.
Webster moved into the starting lineup for Nebraska's final five games, and averaged 13 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in those contests. Webster shot 41% from three-point range in that span, and had a season-high 23 points against Northwestern.
🤷🏽♂️⏮ pic.twitter.com/6MpeifsPNY— “Fresh Prince” (@k10webster) March 16, 2021
For the season, Webster averaged 8.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. His value, though, went beyond what happened on the court. He was often praised as one of Nebraska's best leaders, and often was the voice for the team in postgame interviews.
His return adds depth to a NU backcourt that is set to return Trey McGowens and Dalano Banton and will add five-star recruit Bryce McGowens this summer along with junior college sharpshooter Keisei Tominaga.
Webster's news comes one year and two days after he announced his intentions to come to Nebraska as a graduate transfer.
The 6-foot, 172-pound Indianapolis native graduated from Western Illinois in three years, and averaged 17.1 points, 3.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game in 2019-20 before transferring to NU.
Webster's decision was one of two Nebraska is waiting on from its seniors. The other belongs to Thorir Thorbjarnarson, who recently finished his fourth season in the program and also played some of his best basketball at the end of this season.
Webster will not count against Nebraska's 13-scholarship limit next season, meaning the Huskers still have three open scholarships available for 2020-21.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.