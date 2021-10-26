'Just' an exhibition, but here's why Wednesday's game against Peru State is important for Husker hoops

With all due respect to Peru State, when the lights come on Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena, the Nebraska men's basketball team will only be playing an exhibition game against an NAIA team that went 9-15 last season.

Everyone knows, of course, it's a little more than that.

Wednesday will mark 606 days since the Huskers played in front of fans at PBA. That game was March 1, 2020. NU will break in a top-20 recruiting class and a load of transfers expected to help immediately.

And the Huskers will do it under the watchful eye of their fan base. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

The Huskers could have chosen to play one exhibition and a closed-door scrimmage against a high major opponent, as they do in most years. And while there's plenty that can be accomplished in those "secret" scrimmages, there is perhaps more value this year in shaking the rust off in front of a crowd after a season full of empty arenas last year.

Nebraska will take on Colorado on Sunday in a second exhibition before opening the regular season Nov. 9 against Western Illinois.