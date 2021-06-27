June ends with Husker men's basketball team feeling good after hosting a bushel of high-level talent

They were able to see what Nebraska's staff has considered its biggest advantage since it arrived in Lincoln a little more than two years ago: NU's facilities and amenities stack up with any program a high-profile recruit will visit.

"To get them on campus and really show them the ins and outs, the inner workings of the program — not just seeing what we do in between the lines, but all the things we can offer, from a nutrition standpoint, from a sports science perspective, from strength and conditioning," Hoiberg said. "Then to be able to show style of play and how we could potentially use that player in our system has all been great to do.

"To get back to that has been really good because we feel that we have a lot to offer with facilities and the fan support that we have at Nebraska."

Nebraska's staff did much of that heavy lifting while also getting its newest roster moved to Lincoln and started on summer workouts that began early in the month. That group included NU's top-15 recruiting class, along with a core of returners that could help the coaches sell the program.