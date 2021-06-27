June ends with Husker men's basketball team feeling good after hosting a bushel of high-level talent

The Nebraska men's basketball team will have accomplished two things by the time June ends.
One, the Huskers will have wrapped up a month that saw the program host recruits on campus for the first time in more than a year.
Two, NU will have put together perhaps the most impressive list of visitors from a recruiting ratings standpoint since recruiting ratings became a thing.
"Just had a great opportunity to get some really good, high-quality kids so far in the first couple weekends," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said during his Big Red Blitz stop in Grand Island. "It’s been a grind of a month, that’s for sure, just with all the visits that we’ve had. Then you add the workouts, moving your guys in for the first time. It’s been a crazy month, but it’s been fun. To get back to some sense of normalcy has been great."
There's been nothing normal about the players Nebraska has brought to campus since the nearly 15-month recruiting dead period was lifted June 1.
The Huskers wasted no time making a splash, bringing 2023 five-stars Simeon Wilcher and Omaha Biliew to campus, along with 2022 four-stars Isaac Traudt of Grand Island and Chance Westry out of Pennsylvania.
Of those four, Traudt is the lowest rank. And the Grand Island star still checks in at No. 67 nationally in the Rivals rankings and No. 54 at 247 Sports.
Wilcher, the younger brother of NU transfer C.J. Wilcher, is a top-15 player in 2023. Biliew is in the top five and Westry is in the top 25.
As schools around the country worked to get caught up after months of Zoom calls, Nebraska swung for the fences out of the gate. Then NU kept swinging.
Millard North's Jasen Green, who is set to move into a starring role for the Mustangs this winter, was in Lincoln the following weekend. So was 2023 forward Gus Yalden, rated No. 49 by 247 Sports and No. 65 by Rivals, who has Nebraska roots after his mother, Fredrika, spent time at Nebraska-Kearney as an assistant coach for the women's basketball team.
While unable to talk about specific recruits by name, Hoiberg made it clear the Huskers will work to keep players such as Traudt and Green home.
"It’s been really good for us. We’ve gotten really good feedback from the players that we’ve been fortunate enough to get on our campus, including some really good in-state kids," Hoiberg said. "I think the future’s very bright for the state of Nebraska. We feel really good about where things are in our state right now with some really high-profile players."
The rest of the month saw four more 2022 prospects — guards Ramel Lloyd Jr., Joseph Hunter and Avery Brown; and forward Braeden Moore — make their way to campus, all with rankings inside the 247 Sports top 100 and Rivals top 150.
They were able to see what Nebraska's staff has considered its biggest advantage since it arrived in Lincoln a little more than two years ago: NU's facilities and amenities stack up with any program a high-profile recruit will visit.
"To get them on campus and really show them the ins and outs, the inner workings of the program — not just seeing what we do in between the lines, but all the things we can offer, from a nutrition standpoint, from a sports science perspective, from strength and conditioning," Hoiberg said. "Then to be able to show style of play and how we could potentially use that player in our system has all been great to do.
"To get back to that has been really good because we feel that we have a lot to offer with facilities and the fan support that we have at Nebraska."
Nebraska's staff did much of that heavy lifting while also getting its newest roster moved to Lincoln and started on summer workouts that began early in the month. That group included NU's top-15 recruiting class, along with a core of returners that could help the coaches sell the program.
"I feel that our program is on the rise. And we do have an opportunity in front of us to hopefully do something that’s never been done at Nebraska," Hoiberg said. "And hopefully young players see that, especially in-state kids, that want to help propel the program to where it’s never been before, to play with a group of guys that I think fit very well together."
