Japanese sharpshooter Tominaga signs national letter of intent with Husker hoops

The first member of Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class is officially in the fold.
Japanese guard Keisei Tominaga, who committed to NU nearly one year ago, signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to join the Husker men's basketball team.
Keisei is one of the more unique signees in program history," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release. "He's nicknamed 'The Japanese Steph Curry' and is truly an elite three-point shooter with unlimited range and a quick release."
Tominaga is starting his second season at Ranger College in Texas after making a splash last season during his first go-round in American basketball.
The 6-foot-2 guard, who hails from Moriyama Nagoya Aichi, Japan, averaged 16.8 points per game while shooting 55% from the field and 47.9% from three-point range. He was named the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference freshman of the year as Ranger went 28-3 and spent time as the No. 1-ranked junior college team in the country.
Tominaga had 11 20-point games in 2019-20, scoring a season-high 34 with eight three-pointers against Victoria College.
Tominaga is a bit of a celebrity in his home country after a prolific high school career. As a senior, he averaged 39.8 points per game for Sakuragaoka Gakuen High School at the All-Japan championship, and has also played in Japan's national team system.
He has nearly 18,000 Twitter followers and more than 21,000 followers on Instagram.
Tominaga's father, Hiroyuki, was a center for the Japan national team and played in the 1998 FIBA World Championship.
Nebraska is also expected to receive a national letter of intent Wedenesday from California forward Wilhelm Breidenbach.
This story will be updated.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!