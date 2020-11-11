Japanese sharpshooter Tominaga signs national letter of intent with Husker hoops

The first member of Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class is officially in the fold.

Japanese guard Keisei Tominaga, who committed to NU nearly one year ago, signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to join the Husker men's basketball team.

Keisei is one of the more unique signees in program history," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said in a news release. "He's nicknamed 'The Japanese Steph Curry' and is truly an elite three-point shooter with unlimited range and a quick release."

Tominaga is starting his second season at Ranger College in Texas after making a splash last season during his first go-round in American basketball.

The 6-foot-2 guard, who hails from Moriyama Nagoya Aichi, Japan, averaged 16.8 points per game while shooting 55% from the field and 47.9% from three-point range. He was named the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference freshman of the year as Ranger went 28-3 and spent time as the No. 1-ranked junior college team in the country.

Tominaga had 11 20-point games in 2019-20, scoring a season-high 34 with eight three-pointers against Victoria College.