James Palmer was not selected in the NBA Draft, and he wasn't immediately signed after the draft. His June was somewhat quiet.
The former Husker was far from quiet in his Summer League debut with the Phoenix Suns.
Palmer scored a team-high 23 points on 8-of-18 shooting in the Suns' 105-100 overtime win against the New York Knicks on Sunday in Las Vegas.
Palmer was supposed to make his first appearance with the Suns on Friday, but an earthquake postponed the final games that night.
Palmer attempted seven threes and made four of them while starting and playing 34 minutes. He also had four rebounds and only one turnover.
Palmer and the Suns next play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Memphis.
Former Husker Isaiah Roby scored 14 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 113-81 win against Houston in an NBA Summer League game Saturday night in Las Vegas. Roby, the Mavericks' second-round pick, also added seven rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes.