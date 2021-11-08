 Skip to main content
'It's still about us': Huskers thankful for games, ready to perform in front of fans as season gets underway
'It's still about us': Huskers thankful for games, ready to perform in front of fans as season gets underway

Nebraska opens the season on Tuesday against Western Illinois.

Of course, there is anticipation as the Nebraska men's basketball team prepares to open its regular season Tuesday against Western Illinois.

But after the way last year went, just having a normal season opener — heck, a normal season — is plenty for the Huskers to be excited about.

"It's a game, so you've got to come prepared. And you've got to be happy for all the games (you get)," NU forward Derrick Walker said Monday. "But yeah, we are excited to officially start and finally cross one off our schedule."

Tip time is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game will be streamed on BTN+, which requires a subscription.

This time last year, the Huskers didn't even know if they'd have a season, much less what their schedule would look like, before finding all that out just days before playing McNeese State in an empty Pinnacle Bank Arena.

A sellout is expected Tuesday, and many of the 15,500 or so in attendance will walk in with a different outlook than the past two seasons after NU first blew out Peru State, then dispatched Colorado in its exhibition games, and then saw national media start to mention the Huskers as a surprise team and an NCAA Tournament contender in the days since that win over the Buffaloes.

"The fans. I feel like that’s the biggest difference in this game is just the fans. They make a world of difference, especially not being able to have them, especially not being able to feel the environment (last season)," Walker said. "So this year we’re excited to come out and play in front of Husker fans, and we’re excited to give them a show. And we’re just excited to win and just be happy in the state of Nebraska."

Nebraska likes where its rotation stands, NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. The Huskers feel "great" about how things went in the exhibitions. And while no game is a guarantee, Tuesday's opponent provides a good opportunity for NU to start 1-0.

"A lot of learning lessons that we’ve had (from the exhibitions), and we need to continue to go out and play through good times, bad times and everything in between," Hoiberg said. "We didn’t hit a lot of adversity. We had one tough stretch against Colorado, but that’s what’s going to define us is how we handle those tough moments and continue to do the things that make us successful when those times hit."

Nebraska opens against Western Illinois on Tuesday.

The adversity is surely out there, somewhere. But Tuesday offers a chance for celebration. The Huskers and their fans are back together, for real. Now, Walker said, it's about executing a game plan that has changed little since Hoiberg and his staff arrived in Lincoln.

"Our game plan has kind of been the same — it's still about us," Walker said. "Yes, we've learned about (Western Illinois), and yes, we've talked about them, but at the end of the day, when we step on the court, it's about us and what we do and how we play as a team."

Webster, Mayen game-time decisions: The availability of two veteran Huskers for Tuesday's game remains up in the air, Hoiberg said.

Senior guard Kobe Webster and junior forward Lat Mayen will both be game-time decisions as both players work back from ailments that either kept them out of or limited them in NU's exhibition win over Colorado.

Mayen, a projected starter and one of just two Huskers to start all 27 of Nebraska's games last season, suffered an ankle injury with about five minutes left in the Colorado game.

Webster didn't play against Colorado due to back spasms.

"We'll make a decision probably pretty close to game time if either of those guys will be able to go," Hoiberg said.

Webster spent his first three college seasons at Western Illinois, scoring more than 1,400 points and making 85 starts for the Leathernecks before transferring to Nebraska before last season.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

