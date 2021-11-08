'It's still about us': Huskers thankful for games, ready to perform in front of fans as season gets underway

Of course, there is anticipation as the Nebraska men's basketball team prepares to open its regular season Tuesday against Western Illinois.

But after the way last year went, just having a normal season opener — heck, a normal season — is plenty for the Huskers to be excited about.

"It's a game, so you've got to come prepared. And you've got to be happy for all the games (you get)," NU forward Derrick Walker said Monday. "But yeah, we are excited to officially start and finally cross one off our schedule."

Tip time is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game will be streamed on BTN+, which requires a subscription.

This time last year, the Huskers didn't even know if they'd have a season, much less what their schedule would look like, before finding all that out just days before playing McNeese State in an empty Pinnacle Bank Arena.

A sellout is expected Tuesday, and many of the 15,500 or so in attendance will walk in with a different outlook than the past two seasons after NU first blew out Peru State, then dispatched Colorado in its exhibition games, and then saw national media start to mention the Huskers as a surprise team and an NCAA Tournament contender in the days since that win over the Buffaloes.