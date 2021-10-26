It's 'just' an exhibition, but here's why Wednesday's game against Peru State is important for Husker hoops

With all due respect to Peru State, when the lights come on Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena, the Nebraska men's basketball team will only be playing an exhibition game against an NAIA team that went 9-15 last season.
Everyone knows, of course, it's a little more than that.
Wednesday will mark 606 days since the Huskers played in front of fans at PBA. That game was March 1, 2020. NU will break in a top-20 recruiting class and a load of transfers expected to help immediately.
And the Huskers will do it under the watchful eye of their fan base. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
The Huskers could have chosen to play one exhibition and a closed-door scrimmage against a high major opponent, as they do in most years. And while there's plenty that can be accomplished in those "secret" scrimmages, there is perhaps more value this year in shaking the rust off in front of a crowd after a season full of empty arenas last year.
Nebraska will take on Colorado on Sunday in a second exhibition before opening the regular season Nov. 9 against Western Illinois.
"I’m really glad we are playing two exhibitions as opposed to one closed-door (scrimmage). You can get a lot accomplished in those, but I think it was more important for us this year to get out in front of the fans, having not been able to do that a year ago," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. "And hopefully get some of the butterflies and the jitters out of the way before we take the floor for real on (November) 9th when we’ve got a really good nonconference schedule.
"So, yeah, it’s going to be good to get out there, I know our guys are looking forward to it, and I think our fans are looking forward to it as well."
Both players and coaches have brought out the old line about being tired of beating up on each other, having been working out together since the summer.
But a fan base anxious to see what kind of steps forward Nebraska might take has to be tired of beating up on itself as well.
In short, Wednesday should be a cathartic experience for everyone, basketball notwithstanding.
"We're super-excited. Wednesday (we want to) come out, have fun, compete," freshman Bryce McGowens said. "We've worked for it all summer until now. So we're just ready to compete."
Any nerves, Bryce?
"No," he said. "Just ready to play."
The McGowens storyline is just one of many that will take its first on-court steps Wednesday as NU debuts its first five-star recruit. But there's also the matter of getting ready for the season and executing properly as the start time for the games that count closes in.
"The biggest thing we’re looking for is to go out and carry over all the things we’ve been working on for the past couple months," Hoiberg said. "We don’t need to go out there and reinvent the wheel and try to go out there and do things that we haven’t been working on.
"I just want us to go out there and play solid basketball, make the right plays, give great effort defensively, and hopefully go out there and play well."
Probable starters: While Hoiberg hasn't given any hints as to who will take the floor first for Nebraska Wednesday night, Nebraska's game notes list returning starters Trey McGowens, Lat Mayen and Derrick Walker, along with Arizona State transfer Alonzo Verge and five-star freshman Bryce McGowens as the probable starters.
Hoiberg said Nebraska will be a bit more scripted in its rotations than it would be going into a regular-season game, in order to get a good look at as many players as possible. NU will also practice Wednesday morning, effectively turning the exhibition into the second of a two-a-day workout.
"We're still in the evaluation stage of our group," Hoiberg said. "So we have to have two productive workout sessions (Tuesday and Wednesday) leading into the game on Wednesday night."
Familiar face: An old friend will make an appearance for the opposition Wednesday night.
Dedoch Chan, who was a part of the Nebraska program for less than three months in the fall of 2018, is now a junior forward in his first season at Peru State.
Chan joined Nebraska in August of 2018, shortly after Jordy Tshimanga left the program, and by the end of October was no longer a part of NU's plans. Peru State marks Chan's fourth school after stops at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Nebraska and Indian Hills Community College.
Meet the 2021-22 Nebraska men's basketball team
𝘾.𝙅. 𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙧
𝘼𝙡𝙤𝙣𝙯𝙤 𝙑𝙚𝙧𝙜𝙚 𝙅𝙧.
𝙏𝙧𝙚𝙮 𝙈𝙘𝙂𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙨
𝙌𝙪𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙣 𝙈𝙘𝙋𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣
𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝘾𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙣
𝘽𝙧𝙮𝙘𝙚 𝙈𝙘𝙂𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙨
𝙆𝙤𝙗𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙗𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧
𝙇𝙖𝙩 𝙈𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙣
𝙎𝙖𝙢 𝙃𝙤𝙞𝙗𝙚𝙧𝙜
𝘿𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙠 𝙒𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙚𝙧
𝙏𝙧𝙚𝙫𝙤𝙧 𝙇𝙖𝙠𝙚𝙨
𝘾𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨 𝙈𝙘𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙬
𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙋𝙞𝙖𝙩𝙠𝙤𝙬𝙨𝙠𝙞
𝙆𝙚𝙤𝙣 𝙀𝙙𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙨
𝙆𝙚𝙞𝙨𝙚𝙞 𝙏𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙜𝙖
𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙢 𝘽𝙧𝙚𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙝
𝙊𝙡𝙚𝙜 𝙆𝙤𝙟𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙩𝙨
𝙀𝙙𝙪𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙤 𝘼𝙣𝙙𝙧𝙚
