It's 'just' an exhibition, but here's why Wednesday's game against Peru State is important for Husker hoops
With all due respect to Peru State, when the lights come on Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena, the Nebraska men's basketball team will only be playing an exhibition game against an NAIA team that went 9-15 last season.

Everyone knows, of course, it's a little more than that. 

Wednesday will mark 606 days since the Huskers played in front of fans at PBA. That game was March 1, 2020. NU will break in a top-20 recruiting class and a load of transfers expected to help immediately.

And the Huskers will do it under the watchful eye of their fan base. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

The Huskers could have chosen to play one exhibition and a closed-door scrimmage against a high major opponent, as they do in most years. And while there's plenty that can be accomplished in those "secret" scrimmages, there is perhaps more value this year in shaking the rust off in front of a crowd after a season full of empty arenas last year.

Nebraska will take on Colorado on Sunday in a second exhibition before opening the regular season Nov. 9 against Western Illinois.

"I’m really glad we are playing two exhibitions as opposed to one closed-door (scrimmage). You can get a lot accomplished in those, but I think it was more important for us this year to get out in front of the fans, having not been able to do that a year ago," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. "And hopefully get some of the butterflies and the jitters out of the way before we take the floor for real on (November) 9th when we’ve got a really good nonconference schedule.

"So, yeah, it’s going to be good to get out there, I know our guys are looking forward to it, and I think our fans are looking forward to it as well."

Both players and coaches have brought out the old line about being tired of beating up on each other, having been working out together since the summer.

But a fan base anxious to see what kind of steps forward Nebraska might take has to be tired of beating up on itself as well. 

In short, Wednesday should be a cathartic experience for everyone, basketball notwithstanding.

"We're super-excited. Wednesday (we want to) come out, have fun, compete," freshman Bryce McGowens said. "We've worked for it all summer until now. So we're just ready to compete."

Any nerves, Bryce?

"No," he said. "Just ready to play."

The McGowens storyline is just one of many that will take its first on-court steps Wednesday as NU debuts its first five-star recruit. But there's also the matter of getting ready for the season and executing properly as the start time for the games that count closes in.

"The biggest thing we’re looking for is to go out and carry over all the things we’ve been working on for the past couple months," Hoiberg said. "We don’t need to go out there and reinvent the wheel and try to go out there and do things that we haven’t been working on.

NU men's basketball practice, 10.5

Nebraska guard Bryce McGowens puts up a layup during practice Oct. 5 at Hendricks Training Complex.

"I just want us to go out there and play solid basketball, make the right plays, give great effort defensively, and hopefully go out there and play well."

Probable starters: While Hoiberg hasn't given any hints as to who will take the floor first for Nebraska Wednesday night, Nebraska's game notes list returning starters Trey McGowens, Lat Mayen and Derrick Walker, along with Arizona State transfer Alonzo Verge and five-star freshman Bryce McGowens as the probable starters.

Hoiberg said Nebraska will be a bit more scripted in its rotations than it would be going into a regular-season game, in order to get a good look at as many players as possible. NU will also practice Wednesday morning, effectively turning the exhibition into the second of a two-a-day workout.

"We're still in the evaluation stage of our group," Hoiberg said. "So we have to have two productive workout sessions (Tuesday and Wednesday) leading into the game on Wednesday night."

Familiar face: An old friend will make an appearance for the opposition Wednesday night. 

Dedoch Chan, who was a part of the Nebraska program for less than three months in the fall of 2018, is now a junior forward in his first season at Peru State. 

Chan joined Nebraska in August of 2018, shortly after Jordy Tshimanga left the program, and by the end of October was no longer a part of NU's plans. Peru State marks Chan's fourth school after stops at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Nebraska and Indian Hills Community College.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

