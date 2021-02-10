'It's deflating': Another dud on offense as Huskers fall to No. 21 Wisconsin

That advantage was their largest in a game since Dec. 22, also against Wisconsin, when they led the Badgers 21-11 in the first half.

NU also got another lift from freshman Eduardo Andre, who was the first Husker off the bench.

And after the 6-foot-10 forward entered, Wisconsin went the next six-plus minutes without scoring.

But Nebraska was beginning to have its own troubles. A few careless turnovers during the early offensive outburst were a portend.

By halftime, Nebraska had scored on 35.7% of its possessions. The Huskers also turned it over on 35.7% of their possessions, committing 12 in the opening 20 minutes.

Those giveaways came against a Wisconsin team that barely even tries to turn its opponents over, ranking 258th in the country in opponent turnover percentage at 17.8%.

Put another way, Nebraska was turning it over twice as often as the average Wisconsin opponent.

In a disjointed, disappointing season, it was just one more depressing number to add to the list.