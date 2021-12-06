'It's bound to come full circle': Hoiberg hopes his latest practice ploy helps cure Husker shooting woes

And despite missing 21 of its first 30 shots and 10 of its first 11 threes against the Hoosiers, NU — sparked by one of its better defensive efforts — was in the game in the second half.

"That's the big message that we had to our guys ... as poorly as an offensively game as we had it was still a six-point game with six minutes left and we had a chance to win even though the ball wasn't going through the basket," Hoiberg said.

That led to a Sunday practice where the Huskers focused on putting the ball through the hoop.

"Shot for an hour," Hoiberg said. "That's all we did in practice."

The Huskers will aim to heal its offensive woes against a Michigan team that ranks third in the Big Ten in field-goal defense. Another stiff challenge awaits Saturday in Atlanta against No. 16 Auburn.

Though the data points are not where Hoiberg wants to see them, the team's belief in that it's only a matter of time before the lid indeed flies open remains high.