It's been a couple of good days for Nebraska, which seeks another 'complete 40-minute game' at Iowa

The trick with winning a game is that you have to find a way to do it again.

And now that the Nebraska men's basketball team has finally done that — snapping its 15-game Big Ten losing streak dating back to last season with Wednesday's victory over Minnesota — the Huskers will set out to try and repeat that success in a place where success has been hard to come by.

Nebraska and Iowa are set for a 1 p.m. tip Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

But it’s been a couple of good days, and that has to carry over. Sometimes it does, sometimes it doesn’t.

"I wish it was an exact science, knowing exactly what your team is going to bring," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said Saturday. "But I’ve been around this thing for too long where we’ve had unbelievable energy and sharp shootarounds, and then you lay an egg, and vice versa — you come out flat in the morning and you think you’re in for a long night, then you go out there and play your ass off."

Nebraska played its, er, rear off against Minnesota, jumping on the Gophers in the opening three minutes and not letting up until they had secured a 78-65 victory that improved the Huskers to 7-17 overall and 1-12 in the Big Ten.

The victory felt good, no doubt. Nebraska has been close a handful of times this year, and plenty far away at other times. Hoiberg has talked often about the positive momentum that could come from getting that first win.

Now NU has a chance to prove it.

"It felt good. But I think we turned the page; moved on," junior guard Trey McGowens said. "We're just focusing on what's next. We've been doing a really good job of that these last two days in practice."

The Hawkeyes will present a different type of test than did the Gophers.

Iowa by and large beats the teams it is supposed to beat. Despite a 16-7 record, the Hawkeyes are a top-20 program nationally according to most metrics, and many of those analytics rank Iowa as the third-best team in the league behind Purdue and Illinois despite the Hawkeyes currently sitting ninth in the league standings.

There isn't a "bad" loss on Iowa's schedule, and with a stretch of three games in five days against Michigan, Ohio State, and Michigan State, the Hawkeyes can ill afford a slip against a team with a 1-12 conference mark, no matter how good that team may be feeling about itself.

"It's all about the start," Hoiberg said of Sunday's game. "If we can come out and have the same type of defensive energy that we had the other night... It was all about energy and effort early in that game, and that carried over all the way through."

Nebraska has had good starts before. And before Wednesday, all of them had faded away by halftime, or sometime shortly after.

Now NU has to do it against an Iowa team that scored 110 points on the road its last time out.

"It's all about sustaining," Hoiberg said. "We've played 36 (minutes), we've played 38. That's not good enough in this league. You have to play a complete 40-minute game."

