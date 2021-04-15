'It's a good change': Hoiberg happy with rule change as one-time transfer exception becomes official

* Transferring athletes must be in good academic standing in order to take advantage of the rule.

* Schools cannot object to schools to which an athlete wants to transfer.

* The waiver process remains in place for athletes who do not meet the one-time transfer criteria, or who wish to transfer more than once.

Nebraska has actively sought immediate eligibility waivers for many of the transfers it has brought in under Hoiberg, including current Husker Shamiel Stevenson, among others.

NU has had varying degrees of success with the waiver process. Former Husker Isaac Copeland was granted an immediate eligibility waiver after coming to Lincoln from Georgetown. Stevenson's waiver process dragged into November of 2019 before his waiver was denied.

For the upcoming season, the rule change means Xavier transfer CJ Wilcher will be immediately eligible for NU after playing for the Musketeers last season.

As for other players with Husker ties, Yvan Ouedraogo will be immediately eligible at Grand Canyon next season, while Akol Arop and Elijah Wood will also be able to play immediately should they land at Division I programs.