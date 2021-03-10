'It was too bad': Huskers crumble in second half as season ends at Big Ten Tournament

Jones and Brockington both scored all of their points in the second half.

It all came falling down after Nebraska (7-20) had played one of its most complete halves of the season to open the game, building a 15-point lead and leading by 14 going into the break.

Hoiberg said in a halftime interview with the Big Ten Network that the first five minutes of the second half would be critical for Nebraska to maintain or build its lead.

Then Penn State (11-13) bolted out of the locker room with a 15-2 run in the first 5 minutes, 14 seconds of the second half.

It took 8:20 for the Nittany Lions to erase the Nebraska deficit, tying the game at 47-47 with 11:47 left.

Two minutes later, PSU had its first lead since 3-0, and the Nittany Lions led for the game's final seven-plus minutes.

"We talked to our team about, it was the exact same scenario their team was in the last game — they were down 15 in the second half to Maryland (a game Penn State won), and they just keep fighting and coming at you," Hoiberg said. "Our guys battled all the way to the end, but it's just so unfortunate that those first three minutes, everything went their way."