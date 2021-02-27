'It was just a great vibe out there': Seniors carry the load as Huskers knock off Minnesota

The seniors got it done.
Thorir Thorbjarnarson's pair of free throws with 4 seconds left iced the game, and he, Kobe Webster and Derrick Walker combined to score Nebraska's final 12 points as the Husker men's basketball team beat Minnesota 78-74 Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska (6-17, 2-14 Big Ten) led by as many as 13 in the second half before Marcus Carr dragged the Gophers back into things.
Carr scored 41 points, matching NU's Teddy Allen from a couple of weeks ago for the Pinnacle Bank Arena record.
But on Senior Night, Thorbjarnarson, Webster and Walker all played key roles after being honored before the game.
"It was just a great vibe out there," Webster said. "We played together, got the ball moving, and we were just pulling for each other. It was a great feeling."
Thorbjarnarson scored a season-high 10 points, adding four rebounds and two assists. Webster also scored 10, hitting a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left to put NU up three after Minnesota got within 74-73.
And Walker had his most productive game in a Husker uniform, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Late in the game, it was Thorbjarnarson finding Walker in the two-man game, first with 2:13 left and again with 1:38 left that accounted for NU's final two field goals.
It was nearly three if not for Walker missing a layup a couple of trips prior after Thorbjarnarson found him with a beautiful wraparound pass.
"I think we have pretty good chemistry. But I don't know if you guys recall, he really missed that one layup I set him up for, and I told him that he better not mess up any more of my passes," Thorbjarnarson cracked. "So it was good that he came down in the clutch and made those layups."
After that, Thorbjarnarson and Webster combined to go 5-for-6 at the free-throw line in the final :29 to keep Nebraska in front. Before those free throws, the Huskers were 4-for-11 at the line.
Nebraska shot 55% from the field and put five players in double figures. Dalano Banton led the way with 14 points and added seven rebounds. Trey McGowens scored 11.
And most importantly, Nebraska picked up its first Big Ten home win since beating Iowa on Jan. 7, 2020. The Huskers had lost 14 consecutive Big Ten home games since knocking off the Hawkeyes.
It certainly wasn't pretty. Much like the Penn State win, Nebraska went into a shell offensively after taking a 13-point lead with 7:37 left.
But winning ugly sure beats the hell out of losing the same way.
"Just a really good win. A fun win for our seniors, a stressful win for me with the way that we had some miscues there at the end. But we found a way," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. "You remember this (Senior Night) game. It's one of the games I remember very well, not in a good way. I think (Iowa State) had won every game at Hilton Coliseum my senior year, and end up losing to Oklahoma, and I played like crap and it still pisses me off.
"It was a great win for us, and especially for those seniors. They'll remember this for a long time."
Carr scored 19 points over the next seven-plus minutes for Minnesota, and his layup with 14 seconds to go drew Minnesota (13-12, 6-12) within one.
The first half was worthy of two teams who look headed to Wednesday play-in games at the Big Ten Tournament.
Nebraska committed 13 turnovers in the first 20 minutes, including four offensive fouls. Those giveaways led to 17 Minnesota points.
The Gophers needed them, too, while missing 16 of their final 17 shots to end the half.
The Huskers had 35 first-half possessions. NU either scored or had a turnover on 30 of those possessions after shooting 54% from the floor.
There was balance all the way around for NU: Eight players scored, seven had at least one rebound, and eight had at least one turnover with no player having more than two.
If there was a positive, Nebraska played from ahead for nearly 15 minutes of the half as Minnesota struggled to generate any offense outside of Carr’s wizardry.
Nebraska has one more home game remaining, Monday against Rutgers. But for one night, you could forgive the Huskers for exhaling and enjoying a victory.