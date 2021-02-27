'It was just a great vibe out there': Seniors carry the load as Huskers knock off Minnesota

It was nearly three if not for Walker missing a layup a couple of trips prior after Thorbjarnarson found him with a beautiful wraparound pass.

"I think we have pretty good chemistry. But I don't know if you guys recall, he really missed that one layup I set him up for, and I told him that he better not mess up any more of my passes," Thorbjarnarson cracked. "So it was good that he came down in the clutch and made those layups."

After that, Thorbjarnarson and Webster combined to go 5-for-6 at the free-throw line in the final :29 to keep Nebraska in front. Before those free throws, the Huskers were 4-for-11 at the line.

Nebraska shot 55% from the field and put five players in double figures. Dalano Banton led the way with 14 points and added seven rebounds. Trey McGowens scored 11.

And most importantly, Nebraska picked up its first Big Ten home win since beating Iowa on Jan. 7, 2020. The Huskers had lost 14 consecutive Big Ten home games since knocking off the Hawkeyes.

It certainly wasn't pretty. Much like the Penn State win, Nebraska went into a shell offensively after taking a 13-point lead with 7:37 left.

But winning ugly sure beats the hell out of losing the same way.