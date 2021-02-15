'It was going to get pretty hectic': Huskers swoop in to land juco big man as big names start to come calling

Eight games into his junior college career, Keita is averaging 12.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots in about 24 minutes per game for Coffeyville while shooting 56% from the field and 75% at the free-throw line.

"He's a legit 6-foot-10 forward that can play. He plays both end of the floor," Herkelman said. "He's a good defender, he's tough, doesn't mind getting physical in the post. He's got a good rebounding mentality — he tries to go get all the balls that go to the rim."

Keita also has a developing faceup game, and can score with his back to the basket on offense, Herkelman said.

When he gets to Nebraska, he will join a Huskers lineup that shouldn't be hurting for length depending on who is on the roster.

The 6-9 Yvan Ouedraogo will be a senior in 2022-23 while 6-10 Eduardo Andre will be a junior. Wilhelm Breidenbach, who will join the team this summer, will be a 6-10 sophomore while Dalano Banton will be a 6-9 senior.

A native of Mali, Keita found his way to Coffeyville out of Kansas prep powerhouse Sunrise Christian Academy, where he was considered a three-star prospect while doing a post-graduate year. Keita's recruitment initially died down when he did not qualify academically out of high school, which led him to Sunrise Christian and then Coffeyville.