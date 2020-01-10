'It's just the start': Lincoln Pius X grad Easley earns scholarship with Husker hoops

When the Nebraska men's basketball team gears up for Northwestern on Saturday, the Huskers will do it with a new scholarship player.
And Charlie Easley is ready to show he's worth it.
The Lincoln native and Pius X graduate — and now former Nebraska basketball walk-on — found out Friday he is no longer a walk-on for the Huskers.
"It's a great feeling — a lot of hard work went into it," said a still-surprised Easley shortly after he got the news Friday as NU prepared to leave for Evanston, Illinois. "Thanks to the coaches, teammates and everybody that helped me.
"It's just the start. I've got to keep working."
The work has never been an issue for Easley, who joined the Huskers as a walk-on in early May after receiving just one Division I scholarship offer, from The Citadel.
When he arrived at NU, he was coming off surgery to clean up bone spurs in his ankle that he played with all the way through a senior season at Pius X during which he averaged 23.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.1 steals per game while leading the Thunderbolts to the Class B state title.
Then, once he was medically cleared, he got back to it.
"He hasn't missed a minute of practice since," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said Friday.
Hoiberg told Easley he was on scholarship for the spring semester just before the team's media availability ahead of the Northwestern trip. The scholarship became available with Samari Curtis' decision to transfer earlier this winter.
Hoiberg said it was a "no-brainer" to put Easley on scholarship.
Cheers erupted from the NU locker room at the Hendricks Training Complex when Hoiberg announced the news. After Easley emerged from the locker room, fellow freshman Yvan Ouedraogo, who was shooting free throws, wrapped him up in a bear hug.
It is believed Easley is the first Lincoln native to be on scholarship with Nebraska since Lincoln Southeast grad and current Husker radio voice Jake Muhleisen was at NU from 2001-02 to 2004-05.
"Looking back to one year ago, I had no clue what I was going to do," Easley said. "I wasn't getting any offers that I wanted, and that's just how it worked. I had to keep working, keep going and keep playing my game, and the rest took care of itself."
Easley played a career-high 16 minutes Tuesday against Iowa. Coming into the game he had played 33 minutes all season, with 10 of those coming against Purdue. But when Nebraska's coaching staff made the decision to go with a rotation that included Easley instead of Jervay Green, Easley took advantage.
He isn't shooting or scoring at the same clip he did in high school, averaging just 1.4 points per game in 11 appearances, but the former Thunderbolt has made an impact with his hustle plays, including twice diving on the floor to grab loose balls against Iowa.
On the first loose ball, he beat Iowa all-America candidate Luka Garza to the floor. On the second, he wrestled the ball away from the Hawkeyes' 6-foot-10, 255-pound Ryan Kriener. Those plays came a couple weeks after he got in front of 7-foot-3 Matt Haarms and moved the Purdue forward back to the free throw line on a box out.
"Everybody roots for Charlie. He's just one of those guys that comes to work every day," Hoiberg said. "It's easy to root for a guy like that, that puts in the time... It's pretty exciting. An exciting day for Charlie and an exciting day for our program."
There's no guarantee Easley will be on scholarship next fall. Those kinds of things can come and go in a sport where player movement and roster changes are a constant.
But Easley knows now he's earned the respect of his coaches and teammates.
"Sometimes me and him are battling, who's first in the gym. I see him in the gym 10 minutes before me, then the next day I'm trying to get in 10 minutes before he gets here," junior guard Dachon Burke said earlier this week. "He's a very hard worker, and it shows on the court... just those little plays; jumping on the floor, getting that energy going, you can't teach that."
It all comes back to the work for Easley. Combine that with belief, and you've got a result that resonates within a team and throughout a state.
"If you believe in yourself you don't have to listen to what people say about your game," Easley said. "If you want something bad enough and you work for it, then why don't you go and get it?"
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.