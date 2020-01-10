'It's just the start': Lincoln Pius X grad Easley earns scholarship with Husker hoops

He isn't shooting or scoring at the same clip he did in high school, averaging just 1.4 points per game in 11 appearances, but the former Thunderbolt has made an impact with his hustle plays, including twice diving on the floor to grab loose balls against Iowa.

On the first loose ball, he beat Iowa all-America candidate Luka Garza to the floor. On the second, he wrestled the ball away from the Hawkeyes' 6-foot-10, 255-pound Ryan Kriener. Those plays came a couple weeks after he got in front of 7-foot-3 Matt Haarms and moved the Purdue forward back to the free throw line on a box out.

"Everybody roots for Charlie. He's just one of those guys that comes to work every day," Hoiberg said. "It's easy to root for a guy like that, that puts in the time... It's pretty exciting. An exciting day for Charlie and an exciting day for our program."

There's no guarantee Easley will be on scholarship next fall. Those kinds of things can come and go in a sport where player movement and roster changes are a constant.

But Easley knows now he's earned the respect of his coaches and teammates.