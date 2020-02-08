'It's just hard': Huskers short on answers as Iowa wins in rout

IOWA CITY, Iowa — There were always going to be ugly nights for Nebraska basketball as Fred Hoiberg begins the process of tearing down and rebuilding the Huskers from the ground up.

The ugly of course, makes the payoff that much better if and when the better comes.

But that doesn't make results like Saturday's any easier for the Huskers to swallow.

The Iowa Hawkeyes blasted Nebraska like few teams have this season, giving the Huskers their largest in-game deficit of the season and rolling to a 96-72 win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

MEN'S HOOPS SATURDAY Iowa 96, Nebraska 72

Iowa's 96 points were the most it has ever scored against the Huskers. Nebraska lost for the eighth consecutive time this season and fell to 2-17 all time in Iowa City, Iowa.