Iowa dominates Huskers from the start as Hoiberg suffers most lopsided loss of collegiate coaching career

Fred Hoiberg warned earlier in the week that Nebraska could play well at Iowa and still lose by 20.
Then Thursday night came, and the Huskers barely bothered showing up to play at all.
Just days after its best performance of the season, Nebraska turned in one of its worst, falling behind by 22 points at halftime and generally looking outmatched the entire night as No. 5-ranked Iowa rolled to a 102-64 shellacking at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
The loss locks Nebraska in as the No. 14 seed in next week's Big Ten tournament, and gives the Huskers a date in the late game March 10 against a to-be-determined opponent.
The 38-point margin of defeat was the largest of Hoiberg's college coaching career, and was surpassed by only four games Hoiberg coached with the Chicago Bulls.
"I told them in the locker room — it's not very often I've gone in there and was disappointed by their lack of effort and fight. Tonight was one of those nights," Hoiberg said. "We looked tired, we played tired, we were a step slow. … Our overall lack of energy, urgency, was the thing I was most disappointed with."
Pick any aspect, and the Huskers (7-18, 3-15 Big Ten) were vastly outplayed. Iowa’s 38-point margin of victory was its largest in a Big Ten game under Fran McCaffery, and its largest in any league game since 1995.
NU turned it over 20 times, including 12 in the first half. The first-half turnover total was two more than the number of field goals the Huskers made in the opening 20 minutes.
At one point the Huskers turned it over exactly nine seconds after calling a timeout, leading Hoiberg to try and break a clipboard over his knee as he lit into his team.
Repeatedly in the opening half, Iowa beat Nebraska down the floor for layups in transition, again, just one day after Hoiberg talked about the importance of getting back. The Hawkeyes shot a staggering 71% on two-pointers, the fourth-highest percentage against any Nebraska team going back to the 2001-02 season. Iowa's 102 points were surpassed only by Minnesota's 107 last season for the most in that same span.
"Coming into the shootaround (Thursday morning), we weren't as sharp, we were a little sloppy, casual, and stuff like that bleeds over into the game," senior guard Kobe Webster said. "I think you saw that in how we came out early in the game — couldn't make shots, gave up easy transition buckets, turned the ball over.
"All that preparation carries over. So we've got to be better next time."
With more than 11 minutes still to play, Iowa had hit 13 three-pointers, with a career-high tying eight of them coming from Jordan Bohannon.
Bohannon and the rest of Iowa’s starters went to the bench with 11:35 left and the Hawkeyes leading 71-39.
What happened on the first play out of that media timeout? Nebraska turned it over and gave up a transition layup.
Nebraska trailed by double figures at the 14:39 mark of the first half after Bohannon’s third three-pointer.
The deficit reached 16 before a 7-0 Husker spurt got the Huskers within nine. Iowa then ended the half with a 16-3 run over the final 5:49 and the second half became an exercise in both teams trying to stay healthy for their final regular-season games.
One of Nebraska's few bright spots came in the form of Lat Mayen, who finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Webster led NU with 17 points, scoring 14 in the second half. Dalano Banton had 14 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.
Iowa’s 48 first-half points were the most Nebraska has allowed in any first half this season, and the fourth-most allowed in any half.
Iowa (19-7, 13-6) continued its roll to end the season, winning for the sixth time in its past seven games.
The Hawkeyes put four players in double figures, led by Bohannon’s 26. Patrick McCaffery scored 19, while Luka Garza had 14 points and eight rebounds and Joe Wieskamp finished with 11 points and seven boards.
