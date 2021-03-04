Iowa dominates Huskers from the start as Hoiberg suffers most lopsided loss of collegiate coaching career

NU turned it over 20 times, including 12 in the first half. The first-half turnover total was two more than the number of field goals the Huskers made in the opening 20 minutes.

At one point the Huskers turned it over exactly nine seconds after calling a timeout, leading Hoiberg to try and break a clipboard over his knee as he lit into his team.

Repeatedly in the opening half, Iowa beat Nebraska down the floor for layups in transition, again, just one day after Hoiberg talked about the importance of getting back. The Hawkeyes shot a staggering 71% on two-pointers, the fourth-highest percentage against any Nebraska team going back to the 2001-02 season. Iowa's 102 points were surpassed only by Minnesota's 107 last season for the most in that same span.

"Coming into the shootaround (Thursday morning), we weren't as sharp, we were a little sloppy, casual, and stuff like that bleeds over into the game," senior guard Kobe Webster said. "I think you saw that in how we came out early in the game — couldn't make shots, gave up easy transition buckets, turned the ball over.

"All that preparation carries over. So we've got to be better next time."