Iowa blasts Huskers to avenge January upset

IOWA CITY — It looked like Nebraska's traditional second-half lull had hit the Huskers at the beginning of the game.

But when the Huskers were victimized coming out of the locker room for the second half against Iowa, the rout was very quickly on.

The Hawkeyes blasted Nebraska like few teams have this season, giving the Huskers their largest deficit of the season and rolling to a 96-72 win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

MEN'S HOOPS SATURDAY Iowa 96, Nebraska 72

Even while losing its previous seven games, Nebraska found ways to be competitive for stretches, save for NU's previous game against Penn State.

But Iowa led 25-9 less than 8 minutes into Saturday's contest. And after the Huskers cut that deficit back to four, the Hawkeyes got the lead back to 11 at the break.

Then the floodgates opened.

At one point, Iowa stars Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp had combined for 40 points to Nebraska's 38. When Garza made a three-pointer with 10:50 remaining, it gave Iowa a 72-40 lead.