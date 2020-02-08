Iowa blasts Huskers to avenge January upset

IOWA CITY — It looked like Nebraska's traditional second-half lull had hit the Huskers at the beginning of the game.
But when the Huskers were victimized coming out of the locker room for the second half against Iowa, the rout was very quickly on.
The Hawkeyes blasted Nebraska like few teams have this season, giving the Huskers their largest deficit of the season and rolling to a 96-72 win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Even while losing its previous seven games, Nebraska found ways to be competitive for stretches, save for NU's previous game against Penn State.
But Iowa led 25-9 less than 8 minutes into Saturday's contest. And after the Huskers cut that deficit back to four, the Hawkeyes got the lead back to 11 at the break.
Then the floodgates opened.
At one point, Iowa stars Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp had combined for 40 points to Nebraska's 38. When Garza made a three-pointer with 10:50 remaining, it gave Iowa a 72-40 lead.
That 32-point deficit matched Nebraska's largest of the season. The Huskers also trailed by 32 at Creighton.
Then it got worse.
Iowa walk-on Austin Ash entered with about 9 minutes to go, and shortly after that splashed three-pointers on back-to-back possessions.
Nebraska, which had a small chance of winning no matter how things went Saturday, suddenly had no hope.
The Huskers' starters sat for large swaths of the final 20 minutes as coach Fred Hoiberg, after saying he wanted "competitors" after the Penn State loss, appeared to try and send a message.
Iowa's lead grew to as many as 38 as both teams' reserves played out the final minutes.
Wieskamp scored 30 points in 28 minutes to pace Iowa (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) while Garza added 22 points and eight boards.
The Hawkeyes shot 49% from the field and made 11 three-pointers.
Jervay Green's 18 points and seven rebounds led Nebraska (7-16, 2-10). Cam Mack had 13 points, four rebounds and three assists. Dachon Burke scored 12 points.
After going 4-for-23 from three-point range in its last trip to Iowa, Nebraska finished 5-for-25 Saturday.
Now, a team seemingly devoid of answers has a short turnaround before traveling to Maryland on Tuesday to face the league-leading Terrapins.
