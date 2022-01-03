Inside a season-long pattern that has cost Husker hoops three wins this season

There are, generally, around 140 total possessions in a college basketball game.
That's a lot of opportunities to make mistakes or to do just the right thing in just the right moment. Often, both teams do both things throughout the course of 40 minutes.
But it's the possessions at the ends — of the first half, of the second half, of the shot clock — that get the most attention. And for Nebraska, a team struggling to find its way out of the abyss of losing basketball, the margin for error is smaller and every mistake is magnified.
The magnifying glass was out again Sunday night, as once again Nebraska's inability to execute down the stretch cost it a victory in a game it very easily could have won.
There have been three such games for NU this season, where one possession in each is perhaps the difference between the Huskers being 9-5 with a top-15 win, instead of 6-8 and 0-3 in the Big Ten.
All three have a common theme: Nebraska did not execute when it absolutely had to.
"It's a lot of things that we'll watch and learn from," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said after Sunday night's loss to Ohio State. "And hopefully go back and make those plays at the end of the game."
The heartbreaker against the Buckeyes highlighted NU's inability to close with the clock running out.
After Lat Mayen's dunk with 37 seconds left in regulation gave NU a 72-67 lead, it took Ohio State just nine seconds to can a wide-open three-pointer to make it a one-possession game.
How did the Buckeyes get such a good look in such a clutch situation? Was it a great play call from coach Chris Holtmann?
No, it was a couple of simple passes and a lack of communication in Nebraska's defense.
Ohio State guard Jamari Wheeler brought the ball up the floor and flipped a short pass to forward Justin Ahrens on the left wing. Ahrens dribbled toward the top of the key, with Nebraska defenders Kobe Webster and C.J. Wilcher following him.
No one stayed with Wheeler, who drifted to the spot Ahrens had just vacated. A simple flip of the ball from Ahrens to Wheeler led to the open jumper with 28 seconds to go.
While both Ahrens and Wheeler are three-point threats, both shooting over 40% this season, Ahrens was just 1-of-5 from long range Sunday while Wheeler finished 4-for-5.
One play. But a critical one as Mayen then missed two free throws after the triple and OSU got the game to overtime on a pair of E.J. Liddell charity shots.
It was reminiscent of late-game situations against Western Illinois and North Carolina State, both games in which Nebraska either couldn't or didn't execute defensively to get a stop when it absolutely had to have one, on the way to close losses.
Against the Leathernecks in the season opener on Nov. 9, Nebraska led 73-69 with 34 seconds left. What happened next: WIU guard Trenton Massner took an inbound pass in the backcourt and simply dribbled into a three-pointer at the top of the key to make it a one-point game with 22 seconds to go.
Trailing 74-72, Western Illinois guard K.J. Lee got a screen at half court from forward Luka Barisic. Alonzo Verge got caught on the pick — it's unclear if his teammates called out the screen — and suddenly was trailing behind Lee as the ball came into the frontcourt.
Derrick Walker, the man guarding Barisic, had to slide over to stop the ball. That left Barisic wide open for the game-winning three-pointer with 6.4 seconds left on what was Lee's only assist of the game.
Nebraska, of course, was the victim of an egregious missed call at the end of regulation against NC State, when Verge was clearly hit on the arm driving to the rim but no whistle came.
But the Huskers had blown a 14-point second-half lead already, and couldn't stop Dereon Seabron as the NC State forward repeatedly got to his right hand and drove to the basket to convert layups or draw fouls.
It was Seabron who tied the game at the end of regulation with free throws, and it was Seabron scoring four points in the final 44 seconds of the first overtime to keep NC State alive.
The Huskers also allowed a Seabron layup with four seconds left in the second overtime and gave up a putback with 12 seconds left in the third overtime.
The late-clock failures have been a season-long issue for NU, both before halftime and after.
In 14 games, Nebraska's opponent has scored in the final 15 seconds of the first half a whopping nine times. Almost unfathomably, six of those scores have come with less than five seconds left on the clock.
Ohio State has one of them, getting a paint jumper from Zed Key with nine seconds left in the first half to take a 34-32 lead into the locker room.
Nebraska did a good job on Key, limiting him to seven points, but he was able to get free late when Nebraska had a chance to go into the locker room tied.
NU didn't execute on offense after Key's basket either, failing to even get a shot up before the halftime buzzer.
Western Illinois got a first-half buzzer-beater too, when Barisic laid one in at the horn after a couple of Western Illinois offensive rebounds.
Nebraska has also given up late first-half points to Sam Houston State, Creighton, Tennessee State, South Dakota, Kansas State, and Kennesaw State.
While those scores didn't always mean the difference between winning or losing, they at the very least gave NU opponents some momentum.
And when the margins are small, the small things become much bigger.
"We've just got to hang with it, hang tough," Hoiberg said. "We're going to keep building, keep grinding, and hopefully get better."
Photos: Huskers, Buckeyes ring in the new year at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 1.2
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 1.2
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 1.2
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 1.2
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 1.2
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 1.2
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 1.2
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 1.2
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 1.2
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 1.2
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 1.2
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 1.2
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 1.2
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 1.2
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 1.2
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.