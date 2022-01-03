Inside a season-long pattern that has cost Husker hoops three wins this season

There are, generally, around 140 total possessions in a college basketball game.

That's a lot of opportunities to make mistakes or to do just the right thing in just the right moment. Often, both teams do both things throughout the course of 40 minutes.

But it's the possessions at the ends — of the first half, of the second half, of the shot clock — that get the most attention. And for Nebraska, a team struggling to find its way out of the abyss of losing basketball, the margin for error is smaller and every mistake is magnified.

The magnifying glass was out again Sunday night, as once again Nebraska's inability to execute down the stretch cost it a victory in a game it very easily could have won.

There have been three such games for NU this season, where one possession in each is perhaps the difference between the Huskers being 9-5 with a top-15 win, instead of 6-8 and 0-3 in the Big Ten.

All three have a common theme: Nebraska did not execute when it absolutely had to.