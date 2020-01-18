Indiana's mid-game surge dooms Huskers in 82-74 loss

Indiana made 15 of 20 shots spanning the last 3 minutes of the first half and the first 7 minutes of the second half to open up a 19-point lead, then held on for dear life down the stretch to beat Nebraska 82-74.
Similar to its Tuesday loss at Ohio State, Nebraska saw its opponent get going from three-point range to loosen up its defense and go on an extended run.
Indiana, which went 5-for-25 from three-point range in the teams' first meeting and went 2-for-19 in its previous game against Rutgers, knocked down six threes in the first half of Saturday's game. The Hoosiers finished with eight triples, one off their season high.
That turned a 23-14 Nebraska lead into the Huskers trying to dig out of a hole once again.
By the time Indiana finished its torrid shooting stretch, it led 68-49 with 12:52 left in the game.
NU then responded with a 13-2 run to get back within eight, but came up empty on six straight possessions — five turnovers and an airballed three-pointer.
Making the miscues more painful was the fact that Indiana quit scoring on offense. The Hoosiers went scoreless for 4:43.
Nebraska (7-11 2-5 Big Ten) got as close as six with more than a minute still to play, but could close the gap no further.
Cam Mack had 20 points and nine assists to lead four NU players in double figures. Thorir Thorbjarnarson finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists while Dachon Burke had 12 points and Haanif Cheatham had 10.
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 25 points and 15 rebounds in the first matchup between the teams, finished with 18 points and 13 boards Saturday. Joey Brunk added 16 points on 7-for-8 shooting while Justin Smith had 15 points and seven rebounds.
Nebraska showed the good and the bad in the opening 20 minutes.
In a span of 81 seconds, the Huskers scored 11 points and opened up a nine-point lead. Archie Miller called a timeout, and Pinnacle Bank Arena, with the students back, was rocking.
But the Hoosiers had quietly taken advantage of NU’s defensive game plan. A couple early three-pointers loosened Nebraska up on that end of the court and the Hoosiers responded by hitting eight of 12 shots to surge back in front.
The IU lead reached as many as eight as Nebraska missed 13 of 15 shots before the Hoosiers settled for a 46-41 advantage at the break.
Indiana hit six three-pointers in the first half, which was one more than IU made in the teams’ first meeting in Bloomington and four more than the Hoosiers made while going 2-for-19 from long range in their previous game, against Rutgers.
