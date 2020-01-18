Indiana's mid-game surge dooms Huskers in 82-74 loss

Indiana made 15 of 20 shots spanning the last 3 minutes of the first half and the first 7 minutes of the second half to open up a 19-point lead, then held on for dear life down the stretch to beat Nebraska 82-74.

Similar to its Tuesday loss at Ohio State, Nebraska saw its opponent get going from three-point range to loosen up its defense and go on an extended run.

Indiana, which went 5-for-25 from three-point range in the teams' first meeting and went 2-for-19 in its previous game against Rutgers, knocked down six threes in the first half of Saturday's game. The Hoosiers finished with eight triples, one off their season high.

That turned a 23-14 Nebraska lead into the Huskers trying to dig out of a hole once again.

By the time Indiana finished its torrid shooting stretch, it led 68-49 with 12:52 left in the game.

NU then responded with a 13-2 run to get back within eight, but came up empty on six straight possessions — five turnovers and an airballed three-pointer.

Making the miscues more painful was the fact that Indiana quit scoring on offense. The Hoosiers went scoreless for 4:43.