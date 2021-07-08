Incoming Husker Tominaga selected to Japan's 3x3 basketball team for Olympics

Incoming Nebraska men's basketball player Keisei Tominaga will be representing his home country in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard was one of four players selected to Japan's 3x3 basketball team. He will be the third Husker basketball player to play in the Olympics, joining Aleks Maric, who played for Team Australia in 2012, and Ade Dagunduro, who played for Nigeria in 2012.

The sport of 3x3 basketball will be making its Olympics debut this year. Pool play will begin July 24, with the semifinals and bronze- and gold-medal games taking place July 28.

Tominaga, who will have three seasons of eligibility at Nebraska, spent the last two seasons at Ranger (Texas) College, helping the program to a 22-4 record and a NJCAA National Tournament semifinals appearance. He earned second-team All-America honors after averaging 16.3 points per game on 51% shooting.

Tominga was named to Japan’s B National team, which consists of some of the top prospects in the country, in August of 2020. Previously, he starred for Japan’s U-18 team at the Asian Championships, averaging 19.3 points per game to rank fifth among all players in the competition.

