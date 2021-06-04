 Skip to main content
Incoming Husker freshman Bryce McGowens named player of year in South Carolina
topical

Bryce McGowens became the highest-rated recruit to ever sign with the Nebraska men's basketball program.

  • Updated
Bryce McGowens

Bryce McGowens became the highest-rated recruit to ever sign with the Nebraska men's basketball program.

 KEN RUINARD, Greenville (S.C.) News

Bryce McGowens, an incoming freshman for the Nebraska men's basketball team, on Friday was named Gatorade player of the year in South Carolina.

The 6-foot-6 McGowens, ranked the No. 24 prospect in the Class of 2021 by ESPN, averaged 21.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game at Legacy Early College School in Greenville. Legacy finished 14-7 while playing a national schedule.

McGowens, who played his first three years in Piedmont, had 2,303 points in his high school career.

Bryce McGowens will join his brother Trey on the Husker roster. Trey averaged 10.7 points in 2020-21 as a junior.

With the state honor, Bryce McGowens becomes a finalist for Gatorade's national player of the year award, which will be announced later this month.

